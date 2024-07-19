Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2024:

- 58,373 shares
- €23,156,299

In the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 7,045
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,637
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 721,634 shares for €67,928,635
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 690,067 shares for €65,137,336

Recap:

  • At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2023), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 26,806 shares
- €25,947,598

In the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,813
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,028
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 812,301 shares for €71,366,781
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 835,195 shares for €73,305,600

  • When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644

Date

Buy

Sell

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

02/01/2024

7 000

83

655 400,00

 

 

 

03/01/2024

12 500

72

1 147 900,00

6 800

103

625 173,72

04/01/2024

8 000

78

731 140,00

9 500

100

871 500,00

05/01/2024

10 000

98

915 720,00

7 000

93

641 440,00

08/01/2024

9 000

80

817 450,00

9 000

79

818 440,00

09/01/2024

9 500

81

857 100,00

 

 

 

10/01/2024

6 500

60

577 160,00

6 500

80

578 533,46

11/01/2024

7 500

62

674 000,00

10 000

115

902 160,72

12/01/2024

1 618

12

145 620,00

11 500

84

1 037 550,00

15/01/2024

8 000

86

729 800,00

6 000

58

548 200,00

16/01/2024

6 500

68

585 000,00

6 500

46

586 070,00

17/01/2024

7 000

73

624 000,10

7 000

45

624 409,20

18/01/2024

4 000

43

357 920,00

6 000

85

538 120,00

19/01/2024

9 096

44

821 381,20

9 096

102

822 525,04

22/01/2024

17 000

235

1 544 225,32

18 500

147

1 682 012,68

23/01/2024

13 000

134

1 184 363,28

7 072

46

646 718,80

24/01/2024

6 750

62

614 570,68

6 750

56

615 277,52

25/01/2024

9 000

73

812 050,00

9 000

126

813 600,00

26/01/2024

4 000

32

360 800,00

4 000

50

361 200,00

29/01/2024

6 268

56

562 932,40

 

 

 

30/01/2024

12 000

69

1 083 235,64

18 000

172

1 625 570,00

31/01/2024

10 945

116

993 958,50

9 945

97

905 298,30

01/02/2024

 

 

 

7 500

65

678 650,00

02/02/2024

6 000

34

543 919,70

8 000

77

726 945,00

05/02/2024

6 000

51

543 800,00

4 000

13

363 000,00

06/02/2024

13 200

155

1 208 278,16

15 200

117

1 394 800,00

07/02/2024

1 147

11

104 147,60

3 147

28

287 711,14

08/02/2024

11 608

82

1 068 440,00

18 108

187

1 670 568,08

09/02/2024

2 500

23

235 700,00

2 500

28

235 750,00

12/02/2024

10 500

136

984 369,72

8 500

88

798 190,00

13/02/2024

15 000

148

1 380 604,00

6 400

62

589 941,20

14/02/2024

996

4

90 064,80

1 346

22

122 443,48

15/02/2024

9 030

66

822 581,64

3 700

31

343 360,00

16/02/2024

 

 

 

9 000

99

824 694,00

19/02/2024

17 500

146

1 586 390,00

 

 

 

20/02/2024

2 000

21

177 000,00

2 500

47

222 143,06

21/02/2024

1 200

9

107 040,00

3 400

37

304 285,00

22/02/2024

3 750

84

338 025,00

7 493

85

678 159,70

23/02/2024

4 750

53

425 917,50

7 582

133

682 714,08

26/02/2024

4 950

51

446 209,50

5 750

58

519 855,10

27/02/2024

8 850

94

792 793,58

10 350

173

929 500,00

28/02/2024

3 805

34

346 820,20

5 350

55

488 778,72

29/02/2024

2 364

18

217 619,44

3 564

36

330 710,68

01/03/2024

5 200

54

484 350,00

700

5

65 975,00

04/03/2024

5 000

65

463 560,00

5 200

94

483 003,58

05/03/2024

1 850

25

173 007,00

1 850

17

173 335,00

06/03/2024

700

6

65 926,00

4 050

37

381 510,00

07/03/2024

7 000

68

667 008,32

7 000

70

668 040,00

08/03/2024

2 000

37

192 388,00

2 000

18

192 641,00

11/03/2024

6 500

65

620 250,00

5 472

70

522 726,00

12/03/2024

 

 

 

6 408

85

620 871,40

13/03/2024

10 000

107

971 811,00

8 700

130

847 145,00

14/03/2024

 

 

 

3 700

72

361 355,00

15/03/2024

5 200

33

509 490,00

5 200

53

510 315,00

18/03/2024

5 000

53

486 275,00

5 000

52

486 955,00

19/03/2024

2 500

34

243 450,00

2 500

22

243 950,00

20/03/2024

3 750

34

365 500,00

6 750

47

661 545,00

21/03/2024

2 950

33

292 121,00

2 950

38

292 711,00

22/03/2024

5 000

57

493 075,00

5 000

36

494 150,00

25/03/2024

11 250

115

1 096 150,00

 

 

 

26/03/2024

5 000

60

480 625,00

5 000

48

481 650,00

27/03/2024

3 750

41

361 250,00

3 750

37

362 509,00

28/03/2024

3 750

53

368 100,00

13 000

96

1 279 605,00

02/04/2024

11 250

154

1 096 899,40

5 000

66

490 030,88

03/04/2024

771

16

73 954,32

1 271

14

122 439,34

04/04/2024

9 500

131

909 130,00

7 500

90

718 740,00

05/04/2024

8 445

70

796 844,20

10 000

92

948 074,60

08/04/2024

4 000

22

382 667,00

1 600

30

153 570,00

09/04/2024

9 250

113

876 800,00

6 750

90

641 150,00

10/04/2024

4 700

37

444 678,00

8 545

136

810 733,80

11/04/2024

15 750

151

1 484 116,00

13 250

224

1 255 211,00

12/04/2024

4 250

37

403 956,00

4 250

56

404 775,00

15/04/2024

3 700

29

353 610,00

3 700

35

354 695,00

16/04/2024

5 000

67

469 575,00

4 000

30

377 000,00

17/04/2024

6 800

68

642 513,88

8 300

127

787 869,78

18/04/2024

4 000

46

383 218,00

5 000

24

480 000,00

19/04/2024

6 250

54

595 525,00

6 250

77

596 315,00

22/04/2024

3 500

28

334 165,00

2 000

42

191 431,00

23/04/2024

3 700

62

359 232,60

3 700

14

362 822,00

24/04/2024

4 950

35

479 724,00

6 450

58

627 072,00

25/04/2024

13 800

111

1 331 819,24

2 800

36

272 132,76

26/04/2024

 

 

 

3 700

36

358 465,00

29/04/2024

4 450

82

436 079,00

4 450

53

437 602,00

30/04/2024

6 750

55

655 068,20

6 750

27

656 065,00

02/05/2024

4 250

32

409 720,00

4 750

38

460 520,00

03/05/2024

20 500

62

1 917 217,84

20 500

251

1 934 296,78

06/05/2024

11 250

129

1 073 290,58

11 250

158

1 075 352,00

07/05/2024

3 350

49

322 065,00

4 350

54

419 603,00

08/05/2024

 

 

 

5 800

59

570 718,00

09/05/2024

2 685

26

263 846,60

4 200

43

416 219,90

10/05/2024

3 200

19

329 588,50

3 200

22

331 615,00

13/05/2024

2 500

28

257 687,50

2 500

59

258 687,50

14/05/2024

3 750

43

386 375,00

3 750

50

387 125,00

15/05/2024

 

 

 

6 279

97

649 765,65

16/05/2024

1 500

12

156 390,00

1 500

14

156 970,00

17/05/2024

5 000

49

512 962,50

 

 

 

20/05/2024

250

2

25 412,50

2 825

32

287 768,75

21/05/2024

2 850

35

289 717,50

2 850

28

290 092,75

22/05/2024

4 250

36

431 842,50

4 250

44

432 630,00

23/05/2024

700

6

71 980,00

3 700

39

380 695,00

24/05/2024

7 243

96

745 779,00

8 743

124

903 228,30

27/05/2024

2 634

24

273 540,90

2 250

25

234 000,00

28/05/2024

4 450

40

460 675,00

1 950

28

202 905,00

30/05/2024

1 250

15

126 437,50

1 250

12

126 625,00

31/05/2024

5 000

43

496 511,20

3 130

24

312 073,60

03/06/2024

7 500

87

744 012,16

3 450

20

344 885,00

04/06/2024

7 500

63

733 375,00

6 000

72

587 025,00

05/06/2024

1 700

16

166 540,00

2 500

41

245 716,00

06/06/2024

875

8

86 789,50

700

9

69 699,00

07/06/2024

3 750

31

368 500,00

3 500

45

344 400,00

10/06/2024

7 000

65

678 405,00

7 000

93

679 783,98

11/06/2024

8 750

41

852 850,00

7 250

89

708 049,00

12/06/2024

4 200

59

407 850,00

7 000

79

683 856,00

13/06/2024

13 750

164

1 348 007,50

5 591

77

551 171,56

14/06/2024

6 250

61

597 500,00

 

 

 

17/06/2024

5 000

47

465 620,00

5 700

86

532 102,00

18/06/2024

2 500

36

234 000,00

2 500

16

234 369,00

19/06/2024

3 750

35

351 475,00

 

 

 

20/06/2024

1 700

15

159 336,00

2 200

18

206 817,00

21/06/2024

6 250

65

584 750,00

6 250

47

586 000,00

24/06/2024

2 750

24

257 345,00

3 050

29

286 164,00

25/06/2024

4 500

37

419 920,20

5 350

74

500 682,00

26/06/2024

5 950

41

561 281,95

4 950

52

467 874,08

27/06/2024

7 500

90

710 370,00

6 000

67

571 302,00

28/06/2024

6 304

69

590 308,45

1 000

13

94 364,00

Key financial dates:

  • 2024 first-half results: July 31, 2024
    “Quiet period1” starts July 1, 2024
  • Capital Markets Day 2024: September 24, 2024 – London (UK)
  • 2024 nine-month results: November 7, 2024
    “Quiet period1” starts October 8, 2024

About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

Contacts

investor relations & Financial communication
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53. ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations
Tiphaine RAFFRAY (TBWA)
+33 6 58 27 78 98. tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com

