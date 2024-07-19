July Edition of Best’s Review Ranks Top Global Insurance Brokers and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July’s Best’s Review includes the following exclusive rankings:
- Top Global Insurance Brokers – 2024 Edition
- Top 200 US Property/Casualty Writers – 2024 Edition
- Top 200 US Life/Health Insurers – 2024 Edition
- Top 75 US and Canada Public Insurers – 2024 Edition (ranked by 2023 assets)
- Top 75 US and Canada Public Insurers – 2024 Edition (ranked by 2023 revenue)
- World’s Largest Insurance Companies – 2024 Edition (based on 2022 net nonbanking assets)
- World’s Largest Insurance Companies – 2024 Edition (based on 2022 net premiums written)
- Top 25 US Holding Companies – 2024 Edition (ranked by assets)
- Top 25 US Holding Companies – 2024 Edition (ranked by revenue)
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
