Aramco awards Engineering and Project Management agreement to Dar

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, (Shair and Partners), a Sidara Company, under an amendment to an existing framework agreement, will provide consultancy services, including engineering, design, project management, and multidisciplinary services for both existing and new infrastructure projects led by Aramco. The amendment, awarded in December 2023, provides for additional five years of general engineering and project management services – infrastructure (GESi) and can also be extended up to 3 additional years.

This award effectively extends a previous GESi framework agreement that Dar signed with Aramco in 2019 and builds on a historical relationship that dates back to 1957, and that has been characterized by the successful delivery of innovative and transformative projects across various sectors.

Commenting on the new framework agreement, Dar and Sidara’s Chairman and CEO Talal Shair said, “We are privileged to continue supporting Aramco in achieving its strategic objectives. We believe the new agreement validates and spotlights our contributions and provides us with an opportunity to continue to bring exceptional value to Aramco, leveraging the best of our expertise and capabilities, and that of all Sidara Companies.”

Dar has been active in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1957, successfully delivering more than 600 projects for over 100 clients. With seven offices across major cities in the Kingdom, the company currently employs over 3,000 employees, including more than 1,000 Saudi nationals. Beyond its contributions on numerous Aramco projects, Dar has played a role in many of the ambitious and visionary giga-projects that are currently in development across the Kingdom, particularly those that support the achievement of Vision 2030.

About Dar and Sidara

Dar is the founding member of Sidara, a global collective of the world’s brightest and best planners, designers, engineers, and consultants with over 20,000 professionals and over 300 offices across all geographies, who have come together on a shared mission: to advocate for the world as we would for our own home. Sidara’s pillar firms include Dar itself, Perkins&Will, TYLin Group, Currie&Brown, and Penspen.

