Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of 19 New Airbus Aircraft to Condor, Germany

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo to Condor. This aircraft is the first of 19 new Airbus aircraft confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC’s orderbook with Airbus through 2027, including 17 A321-200neos and two A320-200neos. In addition to these aircraft, ALC currently has three A321s and two A320s on long-term lease to the airline.

“ALC is pleased to announce this significant first of 19 new Airbus aircraft delivery to Condor today,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The A321-200neo will modernize Condor’s jet fleet with a new standard of fuel-efficiency, performance and passenger comfort, and continue ALC’s leadership position as Condor’s largest aircraft Lessor.”

“We are thrilled to continue to build our strong relationship with Condor with our first A321neo delivery to the airline,” added Lauren Kervick, Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “Our A321-200neos will fill an important role in Condor’s growing fleet and expanding route network.”

“Condor is looking forward to welcome another A321neo to the fleet,” said Björn Walther, Chief Financial Officer of Condor. “We are delighted to have ALC onboard as our long-term partner for further 18 narrowbody aircraft. Thanks to this strong partnership, we will soon be offering guests on short and medium-haul routes the most modern and efficient fleet in Europe.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Condor

As Germany's most popular leisure airline, Condor has been taking its guests to the world's most beautiful holiday destinations for more than 66 years. Every year, more than nine million guests fly with Condor from the nine largest airports in Germany, from Zurich in Switzerland and Vienna in Austria to around 90 destinations in Europe, Africa and America. Condor operates a fleet of over 50 aircraft, which are maintained by the company's own maintenance operation, Condor Technik GmbH, according to the highest safety standards at the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf locations.