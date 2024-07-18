Cannabis Giants DaVinci and Eyce Realign Under Original Brand Founders to Launch Synergy Innovation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergy Innovation is proud to announce its launch as a house of brands focused on the cannabis consumption accessories sector with its acquisition of DaVinci Vaporizers and Eyce Silicone – award-winning cannabis consumption device creators. This partnership will restore the brands to original ownership and introduce a new age of excellence and innovation while enhancing the customer experience for Synergy’s partners and customers.

The leadership team is helmed by Shauntel Ludwig, who served as Vice President of Operations for DaVinci Vaporizers for over a decade. There, she worked closely with DaVinci Founder Cort Smith, now a Board Member at Synergy. Also rounding out the leadership team are Eyce Silicone Co-Founders Bruce Hoch and Charlie Hoch, who join Synergy as Managing Partners and Board Members.

“Synergy was built on the desire to deliver durable, top-quality products that serve consumers’ lifestyles. Our team has established a legacy in creating trusted products such as the DaVinci IQ2 and the Eyce Oraflex dab rig, and it’s great to be back at the wheel,” said Ludwig, Synergy Innovation CEO.

The Synergy leadership team is thrilled to “get the band back together” and expand its vision for the DaVinci and Eyce brands by bringing compelling new consumption devices to the marketplace. Founded in 2011, DaVinci is renowned for its groundbreaking medical-grade vaporizer hardware. Eyce Silicone, founded in 2013, rose to prominence with its revolutionary frozen water pipe mold and auxiliary products made from virtually indestructible FDA food-grade platinum cure silicone.

“Under the new Synergy Innovation roof, we pledge to restore the integrity and reliability that our customers have come to trust while continuously striving for improvement and innovation,” said Charlie Hoch. “We are excited to embark on this new journey together, confident that our combined legacy will lead to greater achievements and a brighter future for our customers and partners.”

Learn more about Synergy Innovation’s brand catalog at synergyinnovation.com.

About Synergy Innovation

Synergy Innovation is dedicated to creating the world's most compelling cannabis consumption products. Established in 2023 by Cort Smith and Bruce and Charlie Hoch and led by CEO Shauntel Ludwig, Synergy Innovation unites DaVinci Vaporizers and Eyce Silicone under one house of brands, delivering an unmatched customer experience for both. The company’s commitment to a brighter future for its customers and partners is supported by a diverse range of products rooted in integrity with a continuous drive to deliver new, groundbreaking devices to enhance consumer lifestyles.