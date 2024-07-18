MedCare Equipment Sets New Standard for Employee and Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Communications Solutions

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-driven cloud business communications, contact center, video and hybrid event solutions, today announced the transformative impact its solutions have had on the employee and patient experience at MedCare Equipment, a leading provider of home and durable medical equipment. Leveraging RingEX™, RingCentral’s flagship unified communications solution, and RingSense™ for Sales, MedCare Equipment has achieved a 40% reduction in average call wait times and a 92% time savings on agent call reviews and agent coaching. In addition, MedCare anticipates it will resolve customer issues and close deals 20% faster once it has fully deployed RingSense for RingCX™.

As Western Pennsylvania’s primary supplier of medical equipment for general physicians, hospital staff, and other caregivers since 1985, MedCare’s mission-critical equipment has helped more than one million patients on their healthcare journey. The Company implemented RingCentral several years ago after facing significant challenges with their previous communications systems, including frequent outages and limited telephony and analytics features. With RingEX in place for the past three years, MedCare has experienced unparalleled reliability and call quality across their organization. RingCentral has also made it easy to adjust call queues, routing instructions, and other important workflows, enabling the MedCare customer support team to dramatically improve their callers’ average wait times.

“RingEX has given us a lot of capabilities we didn’t have with our previous solutions, but the fundamental benefit and biggest difference from our old service is that we have complete confidence in our phone system," said Zac Shannon, IT Manager, MedCare Equipment. “Thanks to the visibility we’ve gained with RingCentral analytics, and being able to quickly adjust our call flow when traffic gets heavy for a certain queue or region, we’ve been able to bring down our average wait times by 40%, which is a huge win for our customers. And the efficiencies don’t stop there – we see great opportunity to further enhance our operations to expedite customer issue resolution and improve sales engagement processes with the RingCentral for Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration, which will allow our team to make and receive customer calls from within our CRM.”

Improving business intelligence and agent coaching with AI

Deploying RingSense for Sales on top of RingEX has streamlined MedCare’s agent coaching and training processes by providing AI-generated analyses of customer interactions. With this solution, MedCare’s customer support department is able to review an AI-generated analysis in two minutes, which has saved an average of five hours per manager and agent each week - a time savings of 92%. Additionally, RingSense for Sales helps the customer support team uncover valuable new business intelligence.

“One thing RingSense for Sales is spotting for us with its sentiment analysis is uncertainty,” Shannon added. “When an agent comes across as unsure about the guidance they’re giving to a patient, that can undermine the patient’s confidence as well. Now that we’re getting alerted to these moments of uncertainty on calls, we know where and on which topics to give our agents additional training or product knowledge.”

The customer support team is also planning to add more contact center functionality with RingCX and RingSense AI features developed specifically for that solution. Based on the quantifiable improvements MedCare Equipment has already seen with RingSense for Sales, Shannon expects that deploying additional functionality will help the teams resolve customer issues and close deals 20% faster.

"We are thrilled by the transformative impact our AI-powered solutions are having on MedCare Equipment's operations and patient experience," said Carson Hostetter, Chief Revenue Officer, RingCentral. "Our mission is to deliver a comprehensive cloud solution that streamlines communication, enhances collaboration, and empowers teams with actionable insights and automation tools. As we integrate deeper AI-driven capabilities into our platform, we are excited to help more businesses achieve the remarkable success seen by MedCare Equipment.”

