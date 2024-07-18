Sovita Credit Union Partners with MDT to Enhance Member Experience

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that $515 million-asset Sovita Credit Union partnered with them to host its core platform and deliver leading digital-first solutions, ultimately providing new levels of convenience and robust functionality to members.

Flint, Mich.-based Sovita Credit Union supports education and healthcare workers and their families in communities across the State of Michigan. The credit union was looking to replace its current core system with a more modern, open platform to increase efficiencies and offer an expanded range of self-service and digital options to meet members where they are in their day-to-day lives. MDT stood out because of its sophisticated API-based connectivity, innovative technology and commitment to exceptional service.

“Partnering with MDT will allow us to boost efficiencies while also expanding the range of services we offer, making banking more accessible and convenient for our members. This is especially critical as our unique member base, healthcare workers and educators, are known for their long workdays, making it difficult to visit the branch during traditional operating hours,” said Patrick White, CEO of Sovita Credit Union. “Providing members with exceptional service and support for their unique needs remains our top priority, and we are confident this partnership will directly support that mission.”

Through the partnership, the credit union will leverage Jack Henry’s Banno and additional digital-first products, providing members with flexible, differentiated service experiences, regardless of their location or schedule.

“Our work together underscores Sovita Credit Union’s dedication to innovation and excellence in member service, helping them stay ahead in today’s digital age,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “With MDT, the credit union will be able to efficiently and seamlessly connect with fintech partners of choice, providing a wider range of options for members and carving out a strong competitive advantage. We are excited to support them on this digital journey.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.