Cemex Partners With the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to Accelerate Circular Economy Efforts in the Built Environment

MONTERREY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cemex announced today that it has signed a Network Partnership agreement with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to accelerate circular economy efforts in the built environment. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Network is the world’s leading circular economy network, working with ambitious, like-minded organizations globally.

As a Partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Network, Cemex will continue integrating and scaling circular economy principles into the cement supply chain through its Regenera business while leveraging science-based research, advocacy, and coalition-building initiatives to drive circularity forward in the building materials industry.

“Since 2023, with the launch of our Regenera business, we have strengthened our focus on circularity as an essential component of our strategy. Through Regenera, we are providing circularity solutions to extend the life cycle of products and reduce the use of virgin materials,” said Fernando A. González, CEO of Cemex. “The Partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation presents a tremendous opportunity to further drive Cemex’s leadership in the transition of the built environment towards a circular economy."

“The built environment sector has a huge role to play in the transition to a circular economy, and Cemex have shown their intent to be a key player by joining our Network. As a leader in the construction industry, we look forward to supporting their circular economy journey through this long-term collaboration and showcasing the potential of innovative circular practices within the building materials industry,” said Joe Murphy, Executive of the Business Network at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

The United Nations found that in 2021 the buildings and construction sector emitted historic levels of CO 2 emissions, accounting for approximately 37% of global CO 2 emissions. Incorporating circular economy principles into the built environment can create more sustainable and livable urban areas, reduce global CO 2 emissions from building materials by 38% by 2050, and enhance sector resilience to supply chain disruptions and raw material price volatility.

A circular economy helps tackle climate change, biodiversity loss, and other global challenges by decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources. The Foundation is working to accelerate the transition to a circular economy, that is based on three principles driven by design: eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials (at their highest value), and regenerate nature.

Cemex’s Regenera recovered over 9 million tons of construction and demolition waste (CDEW) in 2023, marking a 5% increase over the prior year. As a result, construction-related waste has been effectively utilized and treated as raw materials for aggregates in concrete production, reintegrating them into the construction value chain and reducing the environmental impact of the industry.

Regenera is part of Future in Action, Cemex's program to achieve sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and natural resource management with the primary objective of becoming a net-zero CO 2 company by 2050.

About Cemex

Cemex is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

About the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is an international charity that develops and promotes the circular economy in order to tackle some of the biggest challenges of our time, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, waste, and pollution. We work with our network of private and public sector decision-makers, as well as academia, to build capacity, explore collaborative opportunities, and design and develop circular economy initiatives and solutions. Increasingly based on renewable energy, a circular economy is driven by design to eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature, to create resilience and prosperity for business, the environment, and society.

Except as the context otherwise may require, references in this press release to “Cemex,” ”we,” ”us,” ”our,” refer to Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) and its consolidated subsidiaries. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Cemex intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect Cemex’s current expectations and projections about future events based on Cemex’s knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as Cemex’s current plans based on such facts and circumstances, unless otherwise indicated. These statements necessarily involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Cemex’s expectations, including, among others, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed in Cemex’s most recent annual report and detailed from time to time in Cemex’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores), which factors are incorporated herein by reference, which if materialized could ultimately lead to Cemex’s expectations and/or expected results not producing the expected benefits and/or results. Forward-looking statements should not be considered guarantees of future performance, nor the results or developments are indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. These factors may be revised or supplemented, and the information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice, but Cemex is not under, and expressly disclaims, any obligation to update or correct this press release or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. Any or all of Cemex’s forward-looking statements may turn out to be inaccurate. Accordingly, undue reliance on forward-looking statements should not be placed, as such forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Cemex is not responsible for, and expressly disclaims responsibility for, the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release, nor for any quote, expectation, or projection from any third-party contained herein. Certain data used in this press release was obtained from independent industry publications and reports that Cemex believes to be reliable sources. Cemex has not independently verified this data nor sought the consent of any organizations to refer to their reports in this document. Cemex is not responsible for any third-party information referenced or that can be accessed through this press release.

There is currently no single globally recognized or accepted, consistent, and comparable set of definitions or standards (legal, regulatory, or otherwise) of, nor widespread cross-market consensus i) as to what constitutes, a ‘green’, ‘social,’ or ‘sustainable’ or having equivalent-labelled activity, product, or asset; or ii) as to what precise attributes are required for a particular activity, product, or asset to be defined as ‘green’, ‘social,’ or ‘sustainable’ or such other equivalent label; or iii) as to climate and sustainable funding and financing activities and their classification and reporting. Therefore, there is little certainty, and no assurance or representation is given that such activities and/or reporting of those activities will meet any present or future expectations or requirements for describing or classifying funding and financing activities as ‘green’, ‘social’, or ‘sustainable’ or attributing similar labels. We expect policies, regulatory requirements, standards, and definitions to be developed and continuously evolve over time.