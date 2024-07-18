Cold Bore Capital and Owners in Honor Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Veteran Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cold Bore Capital (CBC) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Owners in Honor (OIH), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting U.S. Armed Forces Veterans in their transition to civilian life through business ownership and entrepreneurship. This partnership aims to facilitate the successful acquisition and management of small businesses by Veterans, leveraging CBC’s expertise and resources to foster growth and operational excellence.

Mission Alignment

The partnership between CBC and OIH is rooted in a shared commitment to honor and support Veterans. OIH’s mission to enable Veterans through educational and technical assistance programs aligns seamlessly with CBC’s focus on leveraging the leadership and execution skills of high-performing veterans to drive operational value creation and community impact.

Grant and Support Details

As part of this collaboration, CBC will provide significant financial and in-kind contributions to OIH’s programs, including:

Financial Grant: A donation to support OIH’s Entrepreneurship Readiness and Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition programs.

In-Kind Services: Provision of M&A advising and consulting services to enhance OIH’s educational programs.

Facilities Access: Use of CBC’s Chicago headquarters for in-person training events and meetings at no cost.

Strategic Benefits

This partnership will enable OIH to extend its reach and impact by:

Identifying and Preparing Veteran Buyers: Utilizing a network of brokers, CPAs, and wealth advisors to match Veterans with suitable business opportunities.

Providing Financial Assistance: Offering low-interest loans for gap financing and facilitating SBA loan applications.

Delivering Comprehensive Training: Equipping Veterans with the knowledge and skills needed for successful business ownership through tailored training programs and advisory services.

Leadership Quotes

“We are honored to partner with Owners in Honor to support our Veterans in their entrepreneurial journeys,” said Sergio Zepeda, Managing Partner at Cold Bore Capital. “This partnership reflects our commitment to operational excellence and community service, and we look forward to contributing to the success of Veteran-owned businesses.”

Patrick Flood, Founder and CEO of Owners in Honor, added, “The support from Cold Bore Capital is invaluable in advancing our mission. Their expertise and resources will significantly enhance our ability to empower Veterans and ensure the continuity of small businesses across the country.”

About Cold Bore Capital

Established in 2017, Cold Bore Capital is a private equity firm based in Chicago, founded and led by Veterans. With a focus on operational value creation, CBC invests in lower middle market businesses, driving efficiency and growth through a unique blend of military precision and business acumen.

About Owners in Honor

Owners in Honor is a Texas-based, non-profit organization dedicated to enabling Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces to transition into civilian life through business ownership and entrepreneurship. OIH provides comprehensive support, including educational programs, financial assistance, and advisory services, to empower Veterans and sustain the legacy of American small businesses.