Regal.io Joins 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem as the Latest SellWith8 Partner

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that Regal.io has joined the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, as part of the exclusive SellWith8 tier. The partnership combines Regal.io's sophisticated sales dialing capabilities with 8x8’s comprehensive cloud contact center and unified communications platform, enhancing outbound communication services, such as calls and SMS capabilities, to facilitate better employee and customer experiences.

The 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem program allows organizations to enhance customer experiences by deeply embedding cutting-edge technologies into the 8x8 platform. Select partners within the SellWith8 tier are also allowed to sell directly with 8x8, increasing go-to-market efforts, increasing the depth of integrations, and jointly working together to solve customer pain points.

As a SellWith8 tier partner, Regal.io and 8x8 joint customers will also benefit from:

Native integration of Regal.io’s advanced journey builder and sales dialer with 8x8’s robust cloud communications platform, promising no-compromise efficiency and effectiveness in customer engagements.

Combined capabilities to send outbound calls and SMS directly from 8x8's platform, enhancing responsiveness and personalization in customer interactions.

A highly scalable, flexible solution enabling mid-market and enterprise organizations in high-consideration industries to adapt quickly to changing business needs without intensive resource investment.

​​“By joining the 8x8 Partner Ecosystem, we are opening the door for 8x8 customers to take advantage of Regal’s cutting-edge customer engagement tools to leverage untapped customer data and better reach customers with products and services before their competitors do,” said Rebecca Greene, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Regal.io. “We're committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed and, with Regal and 8x8, the future yield of proactive outbound customer engagement is brighter than ever.”

Built on the 8x8 cloud contact center and unified communications platform open architecture, the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem program nurtures an ecosystem of leading technology partners that encourages innovation and provides enterprises with the solutions they need to provide their own customers with exceptional experiences.

“Regal’s revolutionary approach to orchestrating and executing outbound campaigns perfectly complements the 8x8 Contact Center and exemplifies the type of innovation we seek for our highly curated and exclusive SellWith8 program partners,” said Victor Belfor, Global Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc. “Our customers will experience significant benefits through this deep, native integration, and elevated user experience. We are confident that the combined solution will deliver substantial value to our shared customers.”

8x8’s integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. The 8x8 platform is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

Read the guest 8x8 Blog post from Regal.io’s Co-founder and CEO to learn more about what the partnership with 8x8 means for contact centers.

To learn more about the Regal.io and 8x8 partnership, and its integrated business solutions, visit: https://www.8x8.com/ecosystem/regal

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™, Experience Communications Platform™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.