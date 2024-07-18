Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Announces Strategic Relationship with iCapital® to Manage and Scale Private Market Investments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, today announced a strategic relationship with Ashton Thomas Private Wealth ("Ashton Thomas"), part of Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), to provide financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients with streamlined data management and simplified access to a diversified range of alternative and structured investment opportunities.

This collaboration reflects Arax's broader commitment to opening access to alternative investments across its entire platform, and to delivering top-tier, technology-driven solutions that enhance their advisory capabilities and client service.

“As a platform with significant growth, technology is a core aspect of how we're going to be successful – which is an area where I think iCapital has been exceptional,” stated Haig Ariyan, CEO of Arax Investment Partners. “This strategic relationship will allow our independent advisors to access an enhanced suite of solutions, capabilities, and analytics.” Haig Ariyan and Lawrence Calcano on iCapital’s Monthly Alts Pulse.

The offering includes customized technology tailored for Ashton Thomas advisors that provides a curated menu of alternative investment strategies, including private equity, private credit, real estate, and hedge funds, as well as structured investment opportunities. Leveraging iCapital's continuous investment in technology, including capabilities from the acquisition of Mirador, Ashton Thomas advisors will benefit from enhanced data aggregation, financial reporting, and data management. This integrated platform simplifies the management of multiple asset classes and enhances overall efficiency.

"We are excited to strengthen our strategic relationship with Arax, a pioneer in the RIA space. This collaboration with the Ashton Thomas team exemplifies our shared vision for innovation and excellence in wealth management, reinforcing our commitment to cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled client service,” said Lawrence Calcano, Chairman and CEO of iCapital. “By helping wealth management clients best leverage the breadth of our operating system and education resources, we aim to set new standards in efficiency, productivity, and client satisfaction.”

iCapital's technology solution automates the subscription, administration, operational, and reporting processes for the life of the investment funds. As part of the joint offering, advisors also gain access to a full suite of research, due diligence, educational materials, and investment product training.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to elevating the advisor experience throughout the investment lifecycle, and this collaboration with iCapital and the use of their technology and operating system help our advisors and their clients more efficiently navigate the complexities of alternative investments,” added Aaron Brodt, CEO and Founder of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth.

About iCapital

iCapital powers the world’s alternative investment marketplace offering a complete suite of tools, end-to-end enterprise solutions, data management and distribution capabilities and an innovative operating system. iCapital is the trusted technology partner to independent financial advisors, wealth managers, and asset managers, offering unrivaled access, technology, and education to incorporate alternative assets into the core portfolio strategies for their clients.

At the forefront of the digital transformation in alternative investing, iCapital’s secure platform delivers a complete portfolio of management capabilities for education, transactions, data flows, analytics, and client support throughout the investment lifecycle. With $191.2 billion2 in global platform assets, the iCapital operating system automates and streamlines the complex process of private market investing and seamlessly integrates with clients’ existing infrastructure platform and tools.

iCapital employs more than 1,500 people globally, and has 17 offices worldwide including New York, Greenwich, Zurich, Lisbon, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto. iCapital has consistently been recognized for its outstanding innovation, fintech industry leadership, and performance including Forbes Fintech 50 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

For more information, visit https://icapital.com | X (Twitter): @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc/

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing, multi-boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in best-in-class operating companies in partnership with their founders and management teams. Arax is focused on making strategic investments and supporting RIAs, hybrid wealth managers, and advisor teams seeking a new growth platform to scale their businesses.

Arax enables its partners and affiliates to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering industry-leading financial services to their clients. Firms within the Arax network benefit from a seasoned management team with a successful track record of scaling wealth platforms, M&A experience, capital sourcing capabilities and company-building expertise backed by a proven investor with an extensive network, RedBird Capital Partners. Our experienced leaders, multi-platform structure and growth equity partnership create a unique advantage for our partners. For more information, please go to www.Araxpartners.com.

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, and Ashton Thomas Advisors, LLC ("ATA"), founded in 2024, are SEC-registered investment advisers which provide fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

Ashton Thomas is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has a growing footprint throughout the continental United States.

Disclosures

This material has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. and/or one of its affiliates including Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (collectively, “iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without its written permission. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital. This is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as, legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation to employ a specific investment strategy, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security. Security products and services are offered through iCapital Markets LLC, a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC. Financial products made available by iCapital Markets LLC may be complex and/or speculative and are not suitable for all investors. iCapital Advisors, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and acts as an adviser to certain privately offered investment funds. “iCapital” and “iCapital Network” are registered trademarks of Institutional Capital Network, Inc.

© 2024 Institutional Capital Network, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1 iCapital, Inc. and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)

2 As of May 31, 2024