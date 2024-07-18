Pearl and Patterson Dental Canada Join Forces to Advance Dental AI in Canadian Dentistry

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Patterson Dental Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), today announced a collaboration to expand access to Pearl’s Second Opinion® AI disease detection capabilities within the Canadian dental market.

Pearl’s real-time pathology detection AI software, Second Opinion®, assists dentists in their radiologic evaluation and case presentation of dental conditions commonly found in dental x-rays, including caries, bone loss, calculus, and more. The technology, which received its Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada in 2021, enables dentists to read patient x-rays more accurately and efficiently, enhancing their clinical performance and patient communication.

“For decades, Patterson Dental Canada has been committed to providing tailored solutions that meet the dental industry’s rapidly evolving needs,” said Dan Begin, Region President of Patterson Dental Canada. “Pearl’s innovative AI-backed technology has set a new standard of care within dentistry. By adding Pearl’s AI to our leading dental software offerings, we are furthering our commitment to enabling the most advanced dental care across thousands of Canadian dental practices.”

Today’s announcement marks an expansion of Pearl’s commercial ties with Patterson Companies, Inc. In November 2023, Pearl and Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. established an integration with Pearl’s AI feature set natively within Patterson’s Eaglesoft, Fuse, and Dolphin practice management software platforms. By expanding Second Opinion® access in Canada, Pearl’s connection with Patterson Dental Canada makes the benefits of advanced clinical AI available to every Patterson Dental customer across North America.

“Patterson Dental Canada is one of the most trusted names in dental technology,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “We are proud to work together in advancing our mission to elevate the global standard of care in dentistry.”

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com.