FIGS Launches Historic Campaign Honoring the Team USA Medical Team at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), the leading global medical apparel brand, today announced the launch of its largest campaign to date, celebrating the Team USA Medical Team at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. FIGS is the first brand to outfit the over 250 healthcare professionals supporting Team USA athletes, marking a historic milestone in the world of healthcare and sports.

“Our mission at FIGS is to celebrate, empower and serve those who serve others,” said Trina Spear, CEO and Co-Founder of FIGS. “By highlighting healthcare professionals who push the limits every day to support our nation’s greatest athletes, we aim to bring well-deserved recognition to their incredible passion, dedication and skill.”

FIGS’ campaign centers around an anthemic film titled “Anatomy of a Champion.” With the tagline, “It takes heart to build bodies that break records,” the film portrays the USA Medical Team as the builders of record-breaking bodies. By juxtaposing their dynamic reality of treating athletes with an evolved nursery rhyme about human anatomy, it highlights the devotion and expertise they pour into their work. Filmed at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, it features 14 healthcare professionals and six athletes, including current and alumni Olympians and Paralympians. While highlighting the Team USA Medical Team, the film intrinsically pays tribute to all medical professionals, offering an in-depth look into the craft of medicine and honoring the commitment of the collective healthcare community.

“The practitioners who serve on the medical staff for Team USA bring expertise and passion to their work and provide outstanding care for Team USA athletes as they work toward their ultimate goal of representing the United States at the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, Chief Medical Officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “Through this collaboration with FIGS we are able to celebrate a group of exceptional healthcare professionals who set a gold standard across the medical field and take enormous pride in their commitment to helping athletes.”

Throughout the film, the healthcare professionals are seen wearing limited-edition scrubs from the FIGS x Team USA collection. This collection celebrates the strength of the medical team behind every Olympian and Paralympian with distinct USA Medical Team emblems and red, white and blue branding. True to FIGS’ DNA, these technically advanced products feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style.

The campaign is planned to air across North American channels and in prominent spots on NBCUniversal platforms leading up to and throughout the Paris Games. The initiative also includes out-of-home placements in Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia across billboards, subway stations and buses. Throughout the Olympics, FIGS will continue to share bespoke and behind-the-scenes content across social channels.

“The Olympics provide the perfect stage to spotlight our community of Awesome Humans," said Bené Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer at FIGS. “Through our campaign, we aim to inspire people everywhere to celebrate these extraordinary individuals. We hope its success will ignite a new generation to pursue careers in healthcare.”

To bring the campaign to life, FIGS plans to host a public FIGS x Team USA Opening Ceremony Fête on July 26 at the Washington Square Arch in New York City, featuring Parisian-inspired experiences and a live stream of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games. In August, FIGS also plans to open a FIGS x Team USA Pop-Up in Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square. Additionally, FIGS will honor Team USA healthcare professionals with a “Celebration of Service” event at the Team USA House in Paris’ Palais Brongniart on August 6.

The FIGS x Team USA collection is now available for purchase at wearfigs.com/olympics and at the FIGS Community Hub in Los Angeles. To stay up to date on the campaign, follow @wearFIGS on Instagram and TikTok.

