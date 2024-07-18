Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, Celebrates Eighth Annual National Waterpark Day

Reality stars, the Busby Family, showcase the fun they had at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock, Texas in celebration of the upcoming holiday, National Waterpark Day.

Reality stars, the Busby Family, showcase the fun they had at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock, Texas in celebration of the upcoming holiday, National Waterpark Day.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, will celebrate National Waterpark Day on Sunday, July 28, at all four of its award-winning resorts. Located in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas, and coming soon to Virginia, Kalahari founded the official holiday in partnership with the National Day Calendar eight years ago.

“Kalahari founded National Waterpark Day to commemorate waterparks' unique memory-making experiences. From thrilling water slides to relaxing lazy rivers, and massive wave pools, waterparks have something for all ages to enjoy!” said Travis Nelson, President of Kalahari Resorts. “July 28 is the height of summer – the perfect time to enjoy everything that both Kalahari’s indoor and outdoor waterparks have to offer.”

In honor of the holiday, Kalahari will hold a 24-hour flash sale that includes up to 28% off overnight stays, $10 off waterpark day passes, discounted season passes, and more. Guests can take advantage of these exclusive savings on July 28.

“Guests visiting any of Kalahari’s resorts on National Waterpark Day can expect a full day of exciting festivities,” Nelson continued. “The day will be filled with nonstop fun, including family poolside activities, National Waterpark Day-themed souvenirs and cocktails, exciting giveaways and contests, foam parties, and DJs spinning new and classic summer tunes.”

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions was founded in 2000 in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin – the Waterpark Capital of the World. For more information on National Waterpark Day activities or to book your stay, please visit kalahariresorts.com.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, and opening soon in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, delivers a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. Kalahari Resorts features well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.