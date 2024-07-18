Apps Associates Joins Oracle HCM Now Program to Enhance HR Digital Transformation for Mid-Enterprise Organizations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apps Associates, a global leader in enterprise application services, is proud to announce its selection as one of the specialized partners in the Oracle HCM Now program. This prestigious program is tailored for mid-enterprise organizations seeking to rapidly enhance their human resources capabilities through a comprehensive, unified HCM cloud solution.

Through Apps Accelerate for Oracle HCM Now, Apps Associates leverages its deep industry expertise and a suite of proven design framework and accelerators to deliver foundational HR capabilities in as little as six months. This initiative empowers our clients to rapidly attract, retain, and empower top talent, and our strategic approach not only simplifies HR complexities but also improves operational control and efficiency. By aligning an HCM Now solution with your growth and business priorities, we ensure a sustainable transformation that enhances both employee satisfaction and business performance.

Key Benefits of Oracle HCM Now with Apps Associates include:

Fast Time to Value : Establish essential foundational HR functions quickly, with substantial operational benefits realized in as little as six months.

: Establish essential foundational HR functions quickly, with substantial operational benefits realized in as little as six months. Seamless Integration and Adoption : Employ a complete HCM suite through a single unified platform, designed to grow and expand at your pace, with minimal disruption.

: Employ a complete HCM suite through a single unified platform, designed to grow and expand at your pace, with minimal disruption. Cost Efficiency and Expertise: Benefit from the expertise of Apps Associates, proven to reduce complexity and expedite return on investment through tailored, fixed-fee implementations.

Oracle’s growing global ecosystem of partners like Apps Associates ensures that organizations receive not only the technology but also the strategic support necessary to transform their HR operations.

"We are thrilled to participate in the Oracle HCM Now program and bring 'Apps Accelerate' to organizations aiming for rapid and impactful digital HR transformations," said Brandi Duy, HCM Practice Director at Apps Associates. "Our role in this innovative program highlights our dedication to excellence and our capability to set new industry benchmarks in human capital management."

For more details on how Apps Associates can help your organization achieve accelerated HR success with Oracle HCM Now and Apps Accelerate, please visit our website.

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, counseling and executing across every stage of the enterprise transformation journey—not just the destination. For more than two decades, Apps Associates has closely collaborated with decision makers across nearly every industry, offering end-to-end integration, modernization, and cloud migration services. By helping to break down the silos within today’s most complex business challenges, Apps Associates is unlocking solutions and efficiencies that scale into future opportunities.

To learn more about how Apps Associates can help you align your business with the right technology, visit: https://appsassociates.com, or follow Apps Associates on social media on X and LinkedIn.