Arrcus Continues Networking Innovation Fueled by New $30M Investment

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company and a leader in core, edge, and multi-cloud routing and switching infrastructure, today announced a significant new investment of $30 million from Prosperity7 Ventures, NVIDIA, Lightspeed, Hitachi Ventures, Liberty Global, Clear Ventures, and General Catalyst. Growing investor interest in the company comes alongside Arrcus’ success with leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers and will enable the company to expand platform support, accelerate growth, and continue delivering cost-effective and transformational networking solutions to customers worldwide.

As the unprecedented adoption of AI continues, there is a growing need for distributed networking to improve the efficiency of compute infrastructure spanning datacenter, 5G, edge and hybrid/multi-cloud environments across enterprise, cloud, and network operators. Arrcus’ uniquely differentiated routing and switching platform, Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE), features a distributed microservices architecture that is flexible, high-performance, scalable, fully programmable, modular, and hybrid cloud-ready. It is deployable on various form factors, including data processing units (DPUs), merchant silicon, and compute, and enables a wide range of use cases including low-latency data center networking, modern edge deployments, telco access and transport, and hybrid multi-cloud connectivity.

Arrcus’ ACE networking platform, leveraging the NVIDIA BlueField DPU, enables customers to efficiently offload, accelerate, and isolate compute-intensive networking applications like security and traffic engineering. With the advent of GenAI applications, this gives customers the ability to have high performance secure connectivity within the data center, while delivering higher utilization and power efficiency for compute-intensive workloads.

"We are thrilled to welcome NVIDIA as our latest investor and look forward to building on our collaboration. Arrcus’ leading networking software coupled with NVIDIA's AI infrastructure will help deliver maximum efficiency to customers from data centers as well as their edge and cloud computing environments," said Shekar Ayyar, Chairman and CEO of Arrcus. "We also extend our gratitude to Prosperity7, Lightspeed, Hitachi Ventures, Liberty Global, Clear Ventures, and General Catalyst for their continued support and confidence in our vision."

This collaboration between NVIDIA and Arrcus can help extend AI data center architectures to distributed configurations supported by modular designs such as the NVIDIA MGX platform.

“Modern networks are evolving to address customer needs in the era of AI,” said Kevin Deierling, senior vice president of networking at NVIDIA. “We’re collaborating with Arrcus to provide high-performance, secure and cost-efficient data center networking for a variety of accelerated computing applications.”

Arrcus is garnering significant attention for its innovative networking software solutions that enable businesses to achieve substantial cost savings while improving scalability, performance, and reliability in core, edge, and multi-cloud infrastructures. Arrcus networking is ideally suited for the telecom, financial services, and industrial verticals, amongst others.

“AI is driving the need for more flexible networking to maximize the impact of high-performance compute cycles,” said Jason Hardy, CTO for AI, Hitachi Vantara. “We are pleased to see Arrcus software working across leading industry hardware platforms for distributed datacenter networking.”

“We are excited to see the new investment in Arrcus. Arrcus networking has the potential for high performance at lower cost for datacenter and carrier networks, as well as meeting the demands of infrastructure for AI and 5G,” said Adrian Drury, MD Platform Technology Liberty Global.

“Arrcus is driving an exciting disruption in networking for datacenters and AI. After leading their D round, we are now excited to join NVIDIA and other investors in continuing to support their growth and platform adoption among leading customers,” said Abhishek Shukla, Managing Director, Prosperity7 Ventures.

"Arrcus continues to push the boundaries of networking innovation with their ACE platform. Their unique approach to leveraging distributed microservices architecture and integration with leading hardware platforms enables a wide range of networking use cases from the edge to datacenters to multi-clouds, setting them apart in the industry,” said Alan Weckel, Co-Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “This new investment further validates Arrcus' vision and capability to deliver high-performance, scalable, and cost-efficient networking solutions that meet the evolving demands of AI-driven environments."

For more information please click here.

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus is a leading provider of networking software solutions that empower businesses to achieve unparalleled scalability, performance, and reliability in their infrastructure. Arrcus is disrupting the industry with disaggregated solutions that deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective networking, allowing enterprises to break free from traditional, monolithic systems and embrace a more flexible, efficient, and scalable approach to modern networking. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier VCs. The company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow Arrcus on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

About Prosperity7

Prosperity7 Ventures (P7) is the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures, a subsidiary of Aramco, the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals company. The fund's name derives from "Prosperity Well', the 7th oil well drilled in Saudi Arabia and the first to strike oil. Taking forward this pioneering history, P7 invests globally with a long-term view in breakthrough technologies and transformational business models that will bring prosperity and positive impact on a vast scale.

For more information, please visit https://www.prosperity7vc.com/