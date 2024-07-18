Media Advisory: United Power and Ameresco Celebrate Launch of Transformational Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Asset to enhance Resiliency across Colorado’s northern Front Range

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

WHAT:

Ameresco, Inc., a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and United Power, a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, delivering electricity to homes, farms, and businesses throughout Colorado’s northern Front Range, are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, July 29, for the newly completed and successful operation of multiple Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Spread across eight different substation sites, this milestone initiative underscores significant advancements in utility infrastructure, enhancing both resiliency and energy security as the industry shifts towards a more sustainable future for Colorado’s northern Front Range.

WHEN:

Monday, July 29, 2024, 10:00 AM MDT

WHERE:

Parking & Shuttle Pick-up at Eagle Ridge Academy

3551 Southern St, Brighton, CO 80601

WHO:

Mark A. Gabriel, President and CEO of United Power

Jonathan Mancini, Senior Vice President, Ameresco

KEY VISUALS:

Ribbon cutting ceremony at United Power with BESS within view.

United Power and Ameresco executives will be available for interview.

B-roll will be available to media outlets.

DRESS CODE:

Business Casual - wear footwear appropriate for walking on uneven rocks and dirt.

RSVP:

Please RSVP by July 25 to Asli Basegmez at abasegmez@ameresco.com

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About United Power

United Power is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative, delivering electricity to homes, farms, and businesses throughout Colorado’s northern Front Range. The cooperative is one of the fastest-growing electric co-ops in the nation, serving more than 112,000 meters. Its 900-square mile service territory extends from the mountains of Coal Creek and Golden Gate Canyon, along the I-25 corridor and Carbon Valley region, to the farmlands of Brighton, Hudson, and Keenesburg. United Power is also a founding member of the NextGen Cooperative Alliance, which is dedicated to expanding the power supply and procurement options available to distribution co-ops and reforming the traditional generation and transmission business model. For more information about United Power, visit www.unitedpower.com or follow the cooperative on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.