Granite to Enhance Safety and Efficiency on Iconic SR33 in Kern County, California

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $27 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to widen shoulders and resurface a 19-mile stretch of State Route 33 (SR33) in Kern County, California. Project funding to come from Caltrans and was included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

Spanning 19 miles from the SR33/SR46 intersection at Blackwells Corner to just north of McKittrick, the project will enhance road safety and driving conditions for all users. The project scope includes widening the existing 2-lane road by adding 5-foot shoulders on both sides, localized asphalt repairs, and a Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) overlay for the entire project length. This project utilizes 115,160 tons of HMA, a critical project feature, supplied by Granite’s Solari Sand and Gravel facility in Kern County.

“Our vertically integrated business model provides a reliable supply chain of asphalt and aggregates to the project, which is critical to the project’s timely completion,” said Brad Estes, Granite Senior Vice President of Materials.

In addition to the roadway resurfacing, the project includes removing and replacing 19 drainage systems, constructing two new box culverts, five new headwalls, and about 800 linear feet of new storm drainpipe.

“This project builds on the successful completion of many projects in Kern County over the past 50 years,” said Larry Camilleri, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “Our team is excited to deliver another important project, on time, for Caltrans and the traveling public.”

The project is expected to begin November 2024 and be completed in January 2026.

