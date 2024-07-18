FICO Provides Free Financial Literacy Credit Education Event for Teens During Chelsea FC’s Stop in Notre Dame During their Pre-Season Tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global analytics software leader, FICO, will host a free Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals credit education event for teens from the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph on July 27, 2024. This event will provide students with the knowledge and resources to gain a deeper understanding of how to work toward their financial well-being, including the role of credit and an overview of the FICO® Score, the credit score used by 90% of top U.S. lenders to make lending decisions.

In collaboration with Chelsea FC and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, as part of FICO’s ‘Fields of Financial Empowerment’ partnership, participants of the Fundamentals workshop will also be able to attend the Chelsea x Celtic match following the workshop for free.

The Fields of Financial Empowerment tour aims to increase access to financial literacy education across the country, addressing the need to enhance understanding of credit and personal finance through a sequence of workshops. FICO’s Score A Better Future Fundamentals program is crafted to educate teens on the impact of FICO® Scores in the credit system, and to establish a groundwork for cultivating responsible financial habits that sustain their financial well-being.

"We are excited to empower and inspire these soccer fans from the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph to achieve their future financial goals through our workshops," said Jenelle Dito, FICO Scores client services. "Our second stop on the Chelsea FC U.S. summer tour represents another stride in FICO's mission to promote financial literacy nationwide, empowering communities toward financial independence."

Who: FICO, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Chelsea Football Club, and the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph (South Bend County) What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment event by FICO in partnership with national nonprofits and Chelsea Football Club. When: Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. EDT Where: University of Notre Dame 54756 N Notre Dame Ave, Notre Dame, IN 46556 McKenna Hall - 215/216

To learn more about the event or get more information on FICO’s Score A Better Future Fundamentals program, visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf/.

To learn more about the partnership with Chelsea Football Club, visit: https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom/fico-kicks-national-fields-financial-empowerment-summer-tour-chelsea-football-club-and-u-s

Score A Better Future™ Fundamentals Helps to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Used by 90% of the top U.S. lenders, FICO® Scores help millions of people gain access to the credit they need to do things like get an education and make major purchases. Fundamentals helps empower students with financial literacy and the knowledge to achieve their financial goals.

Educators at all accredited middle and high schools can receive the Fundamentals curriculum and supporting materials through the Fundamentals website, which will also provide the background knowledge and understanding for teachers to successfully educate students while strengthening their own understanding of credit. To learn more about Fundamentals visit https://www.fico.com/sabf/fundamentals.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.