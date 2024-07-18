Range Energy and South Coast Air Quality Management District to Build and Showcase Electric-Powered Trailers for Class 8 Commercial Fleets to Reduce Air Pollution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Range Energy (Range), the company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, today announced a partnership with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), the local air pollution control agency. The project will focus on building and demonstrating electric-powered trailers for the Class 8 truck market and advancing emissions reduction technologies for goods movement with commercial fleets.

Range’s electric-powered trailer system is expected to deliver substantial fuel savings and reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) pollutants, in addition to demonstrating the efficiency and decarbonization benefits of deploying electric-powered trailers. Range’s trailer system can also extend the range of future zero-emission vehicles when they scale in the market, proving to be a future-proof investment for fleets.

As part of this project, Range will build a battery electric-powered trailer equipped with standard interfaces that are compatible with both diesel and electric tractors, eliminating the need for costly retrofits. The project will undergo a comprehensive one-month demonstration period, including real-time emissions measurements to assess the environmental impact and performance of the electric-powered hybrid trailers.

Key project objectives include:

Vehicle build and commissioning: including the build of a battery electric-powered trailer tailored for Class 8 diesel or electric tractors.

Vehicle deployment, demonstration, and evaluation: including delivering the electric-powered trailers to end-users, data collection through telematics systems, and a performance evaluation in collaboration with the University of California, Riverside College of Engineering - Center for Environmental Research & Technology (UCR/CE-CERT).

Vehicle maintenance and support: including the training of operators and technicians in addition to the creation of operation and maintenance manuals.

"Range was founded with a mission to make towing cleaner, safer, and more efficient while advancing economic viability for fleets," said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder, Range Energy. "Electric-powered trailers are critical for the industry to achieve cleaner air and sustainable transportation solutions, and this partnership is an important opportunity to demonstrate the near-term efficiency and emissions reductions benefits in the South Coast region."

"Transportation associated with goods movement, such as trucks, planes, and trains is responsible for the majority of air pollution that impacts our communities in Southern California,” said Wayne Nastri, Executive Officer, South Coast AQMD. “Projects like this one are needed to provide near- and long-term solutions to reducing emissions from the transportation sector.”

For more information about this initiative and how to get your fleet involved, please email sales@range.energy.com.

About Range Energy

Range Energy (Range) accelerates the electrification of commercial transportation via powered trailers for the heavy duty truck market. With a solution that can easily hook up to any tow vehicle, Range’s powered trailers offer offroad mobile power, and can rapidly ease the transition to electrification and meet its commercial partners' immediate needs and long-term ambitions. Range was founded in 2021 and is led by a team with deep EV industry expertise from Tesla, Zoox, Honda, and more. The company is backed by leading investors including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and more.

About South Coast AQMD

South Coast AQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley. For news, air quality alerts, event updates and more, please visit us at www.aqmd.gov, download our award-winning app, or follow us on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.