DecisionRx and AmeriLife Come Together to Enhance Medication Efficacy Among Medicare Patients

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionRx, Inc., a value-based healthcare company reducing the cost of care by helping individuals eliminate medication failure, announced today a collaboration with AmeriLife Group, LLC (“AmeriLife”), a leading provider of insurance and retirement solutions, to provide Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement patients access to its Medication Therapy Optimization (MTO) platform. The DecisionRx MTO platform provides patients and providers with an analysis of which medications work with each patient’s unique genetics, lifestyle, and clinical history. DecisionRx pharmacist recommendations improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by optimizing prescribing decisions.

Medication failure accounts for at least 16% of healthcare spending, making the DecisionRx MTO platform a valuable tool for improving healthcare efficiency and efficacy. Through this collaboration, AmeriLife will incorporate the DecisionRx MTO platform into its product development and distribution efforts, aiming to enhance the quality of life for the Medicare beneficiaries it serves across the United States. MTO has demonstrated significant benefits in clinical settings, including reducing annualized healthcare costs by $3,600 for Medicare patients and $1,200 for patients under age 65.

“AmeriLife is dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier lives, and collaborating with DecisionRx aligns well with this mission,” said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer of Health for AmeriLife. “By integrating comprehensive medication review into our Medicare products, we can ensure our clients receive the most effective and personalized medication regimens, ultimately leading to patients who are more satisfied with their health plans and providers, and at a lower overall cost.”

DecisionRx clinical pharmacists work on patients’ behalf to mitigate medication failure by making personalized medication recommendations to prescribers, informed by the latest clinical and data science, and delivered in a value-based care model.

“Our engagement with AmeriLife represents a significant step forward in providing more patients with truly personalized medicine that incorporates genetics and a clinical pharmacist into a collaborative prescribing process,” said James Wallace, CEO of DecisionRx. “AmeriLife’s extensive health distribution platform and commitment to quality, technology-driven health care solutions make them an ideal partner to expand the impact of our MTO platform. Together, we will help more patients achieve optimal health by ensuring they receive the right medications based on their unique genetic and clinical profiles.”

About DecisionRx

DecisionRx is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs by helping physicians optimize prescribing decisions for their patients. DecisionRx clinical pharmacists work on patients’ behalf to mitigate medication failure by making personalized medication recommendations to prescribers, informed by the latest clinical and data-science, and delivered in a value-based care model. Medication failure accounts for at least 16% of total healthcare spending, and medication therapy optimization has been shown to reduce total annualized cost of care by $3,600 for Medicare patients and $1,200 for patients under age 65.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife’s strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a distribution network of over 300,000 insurance agents, financial professionals, and over 100 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.