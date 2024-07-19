Molina Healthcare Awarded New Florida Medicaid Contract

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina”) announced today that the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) has awarded a new Medicaid managed care contract to Molina’s health plan subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc. Under the contract award in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, Molina expects to serve approximately 90,000 Medicaid beneficiaries. The contract term is expected to commence on January 1, 2025, and to run through December 31, 2030.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina, please visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding AHCA’s contract award to Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc. All forward-looking statements are based on Molina’s current expectations that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, without limitation, a successful protest or legal action by another bidder, a delay in the start date for the new contract, or the enrollment of fewer members than expected. Given these risks and uncertainties, Molina cannot give assurances that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Information regarding the other risk factors to which Molina is subject is provided in greater detail in its periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Molina’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of Molina’s website or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov.