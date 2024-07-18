Aescape Makes Its Hospitality Debut With Manhattan’s Largest Luxury Hotel: Lotte New York Palace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Aescape, the first commercially available, fully automated AI massage experience, announced its hotel debut at ila Only Spa, located at Lotte New York Palace. Aescape has partnered with ila Only Spa to deliver premium, customizable massage to guests and visitors.

Wellness travel is on the rise, with the global wellness tourism market expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2027. ila Only Spa at Lotte New York Palace is meeting travelers where they are, ushering in the future of on-demand, tech-enhanced wellness experiences.

“It’s clear that more people wish to maintain and increase their sense of wellbeing when traveling, and they’re looking for the resources available to support this when choosing hotels. Aescape’s innovative approach to massage is adding to our wellness-forward amenities, and we look forward to bringing our guests a completely new massage experience,” said Joe Rose, Owner of ila Only Spa.

Aescape emerged from stealth earlier this year after seven years in research and development by some of the brightest minds in connected hardware and fitness. Alumni hail from Amazon, Apple, FitBit, MakerBot, Uber, Peloton, Tonal, and more. The automated massage uses advanced AI technology to create a 3D computational model of each user before delivering a completely personalized massage experience, tailored uniquely to their body.

“The Lotte New York Palace is iconic, maintaining its storied elegance while evolving to keep guests happy,” said Aescape Founder and CEO, Eric Litman. “We share a mission to bring customers and guests a wellness-forward experience designed to meet their needs. As a New York startup, we’re honored to make our hospitality debut at this landmark New York hotel.”

The partnership news marks Aescape’s entrance into market, ahead of its launch with Equinox in select locations throughout New York City this month. Since launching its Early Access Program with PRESS Modern Massage Union Square, the company has generated a growing waitlist of New Yorkers eager to experience this first-of-its-kind massage. Aescape is set to announce partnerships with global industry leaders across hospitality, professional sports, corporate offices and luxury real estate over the next year.

To learn more about how Aescape can elevate your wellness offerings, visit www.aescape.com or reach out directly to partnerships@aescape.com. New Yorkers looking to experience Aescape should visit www.aescape.com/access to be the first to know about available massage bookings, new locations, exclusive offers, and more.

About Aescape (pronounced “escape”)

Aescape is a New York-based lifestyle robotics company at the forefront of wellness innovation. Using advanced AI technology, the company is delivering the world's first fully automated, customizable massage experience for personalized wellness and recovery. Founded in 2017 by four-time entrepreneur Eric Litman, Aescape brings together expertise from industry-leading brands like Amazon, Meta, New York Knicks, Accenture, Uber, and more. The company is backed by $80 million in funding from investors including Valor Siren Ventures and Valor Equity Partners (an early investor in Tesla and SpaceX), Crosslink Capital, and AlleyCorp. For more information, visit www.aescape.com.

About Lotte New York Palace

Lotte New York Palace, New York City’s largest luxury hotel on the corner of 50th & Madison, was acquired by Lotte Hotels & Resorts on August 28, 2015. Previously, the property, with the help of Jeffrey DeBeers and HOK’s Amy Beckman, completed a $140 million redesign in the fall of 2013. The renovation transformed the property's premier rooms and suites in The Towers, a hotel-within-a-hotel. Additional upgrades included new lobbies, specialty suites and restaurants and bars including Pomme Palais, which provides a new take on the classic New York City bakery with a rotating menu of seasonal indulgences perfect for guests on the go. In addition to 30,000 square feet of updated event space, The Palace is home to private spaces located in the historic Villard Mansion that feature 19th century interiors and are ideal for lavish weddings, events and dinners. With 909 rooms and suites, The Palace is known for unparalleled splendor, spectacular views, spacious rooms and exquisite service. Located across the street from St. Patrick's Cathedral and only steps from Rockefeller Center -- the hotel's world-renowned courtyard incorporates motifs from several 15th-century Italian cathedrals and has served as the entranceway to the historic Villard Mansion since 1882. Lotte New York Palace gracefully blends the landmark Villard Mansion with a contemporary 55-story tower. Guests can reserve accommodations online at www.lottenypalace.com or contact reservations at (1-800-697-252) or via email: reservations@lottenypalace.com.