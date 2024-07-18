AHF Welcomes Philadelphia’s Siloam to HIV Care Network

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare nonprofit, is proud to welcome Siloam Wellness to its Federation of AIDS Service Organizations (ASOs) and community groups committed to improving the lives of people living with HIV and AIDS. Siloam is AHF’s 14th affiliate and its first in Philadelphia, PA.

Siloam, co-founded by Sister Bernadette Kinniry in 1995, empowers people living with HIV through therapy and mindfulness. Siloam offers support and discussion groups, one-on-one counseling, bodywork services, retreats, and prevention programs for youth ages 13 to 24. In 2023, Siloam released “Living Positive,” a findhelp documentary showcasing the transformative power of collective support and resilience for people living with HIV.

“Becoming an AHF affiliate will allow us to grow the work we do in the Philadelphia community as well as be a part of the nationwide effort to reach and treat people living with HIV,” said Sarina DiBianca, Executive Director of Siloam Wellness. “We know firsthand the importance of building community, making healthcare and other wellness services readily accessible, and creating empowering spaces free of stigma and shame.”

“The AHF Federation brings together organizations across the nation committed to serving people living with HIV because our collective strength allows all of us to do more for the populations we serve,” said Marlene LaLota, Senior Regional Director for AHF’s Northern Bureau. “We are thrilled to have Siloam Wellness on board.”

The AHF Federation is committed to HIV/AIDS education, prevention, advocacy, medical treatment, and support for underserved populations nationwide. Through the collective, organizations work to build upon their regional knowledge, experience, and operations within AHF’s innovative network of support to expand their capacity to meet the growing needs of people in the communities they serve.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2 million individuals across 47 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, and subscribe to our AHFter Hours podcast.