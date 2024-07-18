X and Genius Sports Partner to Launch Trend Genius Product Ahead of Major Summer Sporting Events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of a summer of sport, including the Olympic & Paralympic Games, X and Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) have announced the launch of the Trend Genius product, leveraging real-time conversations to accelerate ad attention in moments that matter.

The new technology, built by Genius Sports and powered by X’s Ads and Trend APIs, allows advertisers to align with the real-time conversations happening on the X platform across categories. When a specified topic organically reaches a set conversation velocity, pre-programmed creative will run to reach audiences when they’re most engaged.

When conversation naturally quiets, campaigns are automatically paused until the topic accelerates again. As the exclusive data distributor for the NFL, NCAA, and the Premier League, Genius Sports relied on its heritage of building data-driven products to engineer real-time algorithms needed to start and stop ad spend across the X platform.

“With our long history of powering sports data, we understand that seconds matter,” said Josh Linforth, CRO at Genius Sports. “We wanted to help brands make the most of key moments, by ramping up campaigns when conversation across X was most positive and influential. We’re thrilled to drive this product forward during such an exciting time in the sports calendar.”

“We’ve seen record engagement rates with this product, showcasing how X users continue to create culture in real-time,” said Monique Pintarelli, Head of Sales, Americas at X. “As live events unfold on X, the Trend Genius product helps brands capture the unpredictable and dynamic trends that shape our world in real-time. We’re excited to debut this product in partnership with Genius Sports, and help brands reach our unparalleled and passionate audience.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.