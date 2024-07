Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for FORSEE POWER

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 206,310 shares

- € 138,974.31

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for € 615,618.67

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for € 480,303.25

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 105,284 shares

- € 72,394.70

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 903

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 676

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 134,484 shares for € 382,176.49

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 101,222 shares for € 291,433.24

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

