NEOWIZ and SK hynix Will Collaborate on a Global Joint Marketing Campaign for the T31 Lies of P Edition Developed in Conjunction With Hitachi-LG Data Storage

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hitachi-LG Data Storage announced a collaboration between SK hynix and leading gaming company NEOWIZ for their joint global marketing campaign for the Stick-type SSD Tube T31 Lies of P Edition, developed in conjunction with Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS). In November of last year, the two companies signed a global marketing memorandum of understanding (MOU) centered around Lies of P, a leading soulslike role-playing game. As part of their first collaboration, 1,000 sets of the T31 Lies of P Edition will be sold in limited quantities globally starting this July. Meanwhile, 300 sets are planned to be released in the United States on Newegg.com exclusively, with pre-order starting from 22nd July.

The T31 Lies of P Edition features SK hynix's Stick-type SSD T31, which was launched last March, with a stylish depiction of the Lies of P combat system’s “legion arms” on its exterior. The design highlights the legion arms’ electric (fulminis) and flame (flamberge) equipment with unique illustrations.

"The ‘Lies of P’ limited edition, leveraging the recently launched Tube T31, features new colors and an elegant design,” says Luke Choi, Director for Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS). “Moving forward, we plan to continue providing valuable limited-edition products to our customers through collaboration with HLDS and various other strategic partners."

This edition can be directly plugged into various devices via USB-A, including PCs running Windows and macOS, consoles, TVs, and laptops, without the need for additional cables. It supports smooth gameplay thanks to its excellent speed and compatibility, offering up to 10 Gbps. It also boasts high portability and durability.

About Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and LG Electronics, Inc., is dedicated to developing and manufacturing data storage solutions and wireless charging modules for PC makers and Automakers. As an authorized manufacturing partner and global distributor of SK hynix SSDs, Hitachi-LG Data Storage ensures the highest quality standards and reliable supply to customers worldwide.

Hitachi-LG Data Storage is currently seeking to partner with regional distributors around the world to expand its market reach. Interested parties are welcome to contact us via email.