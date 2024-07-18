Cyvatar Announces Strategic Partnership with Zimperium to Expand Cybersecurity Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyvatar, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, announced today its strategic partnership with Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security to introduce a groundbreaking Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) service. This collaboration adds Zimperium's cutting-edge mobile threat defense technology to Cyvatar's robust portfolio. Cyvatar MTD service now offers comprehensive, real-time protection against mobile security threats, ensuring organizations stay secure in today's increasingly mobile-centric world.

With the proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in the workplace, organizations are increasingly vulnerable to malware, phishing attacks, and other mobile threats. Cyvatar’s MTD service, powered by Zimperium, is designed to tackle these challenges head-on by providing real-time threat prevention, detection, and remediation, helping organizations defend against advanced attacks and safeguard sensitive data.

Key features of Cyvatar's MTD service include:

Advanced Threat Detection: Detect and mitigate sophisticated mobile threats in real time.

Detect and mitigate sophisticated mobile threats in real time. Continuous Monitoring: Monitor mobile devices for security risks and vulnerabilities around the clock.

Monitor mobile devices for security risks and vulnerabilities around the clock. Threat Intelligence Integration: Leverage threat intelligence feeds to stay ahead of emerging mobile threats.

Leverage threat intelligence feeds to stay ahead of emerging mobile threats. Seamless Integration: Easily integrate MTD with existing security infrastructure for enhanced protection.

Easily integrate MTD with existing security infrastructure for enhanced protection. Expert Support: Access to Cyvatar's team of cybersecurity experts for proactive threat response and support.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zimperium to launch our Mobile Threat Defense service," said Corey White, Founder and CEO at Cyvatar. "With the increasing use of mobile devices in the workplace, organizations need comprehensive security solutions to protect against evolving threats. Our MTD service, fortified by Zimperium’s state-of-the-art technology, delivers unparalleled protection, ensuring organizations can confidently embrace mobility without compromising security."

“We are honored to partner with Cyvatar to extend our mobile threat defense technology to more organizations,” said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. “As bad actors increasingly use mobile-first strategies to infiltrate organizations, it’s crucial to have robust defenses in place. Our collaboration with Cyvatar ensures that businesses can effectively counter mobile infiltration threats and protect their sensitive data.”

For more information about Cyvatar's Mobile Threat Defense service, visit www.cyvatar.ai/mtd.

About Cyvatar

Cyvatar is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of services to help organizations secure their digital assets. With a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals and strategic partnerships with industry-leading technology vendors, Cyvatar delivers innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique security needs of each organization.