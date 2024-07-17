Fivetran Serves as the Data Integration Standard for Saks

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the global leader in data movement, today announced that Saks, a premier luxury e-commerce platform, has deployed Fivetran as its data integration standard. For Saks, Fivetran’s data integration platform builds the foundation for a personalized and efficient shopping experience, helping to drive customer loyalty.

“The reliability, speed and cost-effectiveness of Fivetran’s data integration platform allowed us to confidently move all of our data workloads,” said Mike Hite, Chief Technology Officer at Saks. “Today, actionable data is a key component of driving Saks’ strategy to serve customers with elevated luxury shopping experiences. Not only does it power real-time dashboards, but we are also leveraging data to personalize the customer experience throughout the entire shopping journey to drive greater customer satisfaction and lifetime value.”

Saks previously relied on a legacy extract, transform, load (ETL) process that required a large team of database administrators and data engineers to operate and maintain. Three years ago, Saks reimagined its data strategy to empower its teams with more actionable, real-time data. The company transitioned to an ELT architecture with Fivetran moving 99% of all Saks’ workloads into Snowflake, and dbt handling transformations.

Fivetran supports several use cases for Saks, including:

Elevating the customer experience : Fivetran provides access to near real-time data that enables Saks to more efficiently optimize the use of data from the full customer journey, which, in turn, enables the high-touch and personalized experience that customers expect when shopping for luxury fashion. Saks maintains a customer data governance framework that helps the company ensure it is responsible with customer data and uses it to better serve customers.

: Fivetran provides access to near real-time data that enables Saks to more efficiently optimize the use of data from the full customer journey, which, in turn, enables the high-touch and personalized experience that customers expect when shopping for luxury fashion. Saks maintains a customer data governance framework that helps the company ensure it is responsible with customer data and uses it to better serve customers. Improving customer service through data experimentation with large language models (LLMs) : With Fivetran, Saks can easily ingest multiple new data sources and feed them into its LLM to determine the relevancy of the data and if Saks should integrate it into its operations. For example, Saks utilizes Fivetran in the contact center to ingest data from natural language processing tools. Saks then uses its LLM to review agent-customer interactions and create call summaries with actionable insights, leading to improved customer experiences.

: With Fivetran, Saks can easily ingest multiple new data sources and feed them into its LLM to determine the relevancy of the data and if Saks should integrate it into its operations. For example, Saks utilizes Fivetran in the contact center to ingest data from natural language processing tools. Saks then uses its LLM to review agent-customer interactions and create call summaries with actionable insights, leading to improved customer experiences. Productizing data to power new applications: Saks has created several data marts from its data ingestion. Customer, inventory and product data marts each have dedicated teams of data analytics engineers, data scientists and business intelligence analysts supporting dozens of use cases. The Fivetran-powered data marts have enabled Saks to advance from basic reporting dashboards to powering internal applications, as well as providing near real-time, actionable insights for business leaders across the organization.

By deploying a modern data stack, Saks was able to rebuild its data approach from the ground up, empowering its data engineers with new levels of efficiency. With Fivetran, Saks has been able to scale its data infrastructure, ingesting data from about 20 databases, allowing its team of data analysts and scientists to devote time to data analysis – rather than managing data movement – to drive the business.

“We’re proud to count Saks among our growing list of iconic brands. When the company was established as a digital luxury pure-play in 2021, the team increasingly wanted to power its operations through data-driven insights,” said Taylor Brown, co-founder and COO at Fivetran. “Fivetran provides the scale, security and reliability that renowned brands like Saks need to efficiently run and grow their business through data-driven decisions.”

Fivetran’s market-leading breadth of connectors and platform reliability, security and data governance empower customers to centralize all of their data to build everything from predictive analytics to generative AI applications. With Fivetran, customers no longer have to worry about brittle pipelines, failing connectors, schema changes or data quality. Fivetran’s data platform is easy to set up. Its reliability and security features – such as self-healing pipelines, end-to-end encryption, PII detection and role-based access controls – mean teams can access fresh, accurate data to accelerate their time to valuable insights.

