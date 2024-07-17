COTA and Texas Oncology Collaborate to Advance AI-Enabled Precision Medicine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COTA, Inc., in collaboration with Texas Oncology’s Precision Health Informatics, LLC (PHI), announces an innovative collaboration aimed at revolutionizing precision medicine across Texas Oncology’s community cancer centers. Leveraging COTA’s AI-powered curation engine, CAILIN™, this collaboration will transform fragmented healthcare data into actionable insights.

Unlocking Insights from Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Electronic health records contain a comprehensive account of a patient’s cancer care journey. However, their unstructured and incomplete format poses challenges for analysis. By infusing AI into data processing, COTA and PHI aim to accelerate precision medicine at the point of care.

High-Quality Data as the Foundation

Lori Brisbin, chief operating officer of Precision Health Informatics, emphasizes the importance of clean, accurate data: “As we invest in AI, a solid data foundation is crucial. COTA’s AI-powered curation engine enables Texas Oncology to derive meaningful insights and deliver personalized care to patients.”

Generative AI and Real-World Data

Dr. C.K. Wang, chief medical officer at COTA, highlights the promise of generative AI: “By meshing automation and supervision of high-quality real-world data (RWD), COTA is changing the dynamics of cancer care.”

About Precision Health Informatics and Texas Oncology

Precision Health Informatics, a Texas Oncology subsidiary, uses patients’ genetic information for innovative cancer testing and treatment. Its data-driven solutions are based on insights from a diverse patient base. Learn more at Precisionhealthinformatics.com.

Texas Oncology, with more than 530 physicians and 280 locations, provides comprehensive, community-based cancer care. Its robust clinical trials and research program has contributed to over 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. Visit TexasOncology.com for more information.

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA focuses on precise, patient-first cancer care using real-world data. Their advanced analytics platform partners with life sciences companies, providers, and payers to improve cancer treatment. Learn more at cotahealthcare.com.