Celigo Unveils Latest Product Enhancements, Achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation and Announces New Partnership with CData

Celigo, the leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) for business and IT users, today announced its latest platform enhancements, its approval as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation partner, and a new partnership with CData as part of its July product release. These updates are designed to streamline workflows, enhance efficiency and leverage advanced AI capabilities within Celigo's award-winning iPaaS solution.

“Companies are always looking for ways to streamline their operations, keep pace with evolving business needs and better serve their customers,” said Matt Graney, Chief Product Officer at Celigo. “To do this, they need the right tools to support both technical and non-technical users. These new platform updates bring advanced features that greatly enhance our customers' ability to execute across all areas of their business.”

Celigo AI for Transformations 2.0

While Celigo’s Transformation 2.0 capability allows for comprehensive transformation via JSON Path, Handlebars expressions, or native JavaScript, this release introduces AI capabilities that simplify the process of manipulating data for conversions. The key enhancements of Celigo AI for Transformations 2.0 include:

Rows to Records : Efficiently transform multiple rows of data into structured records.

: Efficiently transform multiple rows of data into structured records. Record to Rows : Seamlessly break down a single record into multiple rows.

: Seamlessly break down a single record into multiple rows. Rows to Rows : Convert rows of data into different formats or structures.

: Convert rows of data into different formats or structures. Field Modifications: Modify specific fields within source data to generate new transformed records.

Celigo AI Support for Azure Synapse Connector

With AI integration, users can now convert plain language into SQL queries for Azure Synapse connectors to simplify import/export setups and boost configuration efficiency. This feature allows more users to leverage data without needing in-depth SQL knowledge, improving productivity and minimizing errors.

Automatic Recovery for Rate Limit Errors

Celigo has enabled automatic recovery for operations involving connections in exports, lookups and imports to reduce downtime and minimize the need for direct user intervention. This feature operates seamlessly in the background, allowing users to focus on their tasks with confidence.

Introducing New Connectors

Celigo is expanding its integration capabilities with the addition of new connectors, enabling more versatile and robust workflows, such as:

Marketplaces and eCommerce Technologies : ManoMano, Asos, Amadeus, Podium, Intershop, Scayle, Commercetools.

: ManoMano, Asos, Amadeus, Podium, Intershop, Scayle, Commercetools. Payment Gateway : Oracle Textura.

: Oracle Textura. Professional Services Automation Solutions : ProcessMaker and Scoro.

: ProcessMaker and Scoro. Sales and Marketing Tools: Gong and Seismic.

Enhanced Support for Global Businesses

The current release includes several Euro-centric marketplace connectors such as ManoMano, ASOS, Amadeus, Commercetools, and Timewax. The launch of these connectors will enable American businesses to sell more seamlessly in the EU and EU retailers to access global marketplaces. Customers can expect a steady pace of new EU and APAC connectors to support the needs of those regions.

Celigo Achieves Snowflake Ready Technology Validation

In addition to its newest platform updates, Celigo also announced it has been approved by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation partner. This validation confirms that Celigo’s Snowflake integrations adhere to Snowflake's best practices for performance, reliability and security.

“Celigo has been a proud Snowflake partner for several years and is fully tested and proven to work seamlessly with Snowflake,” said Graney. “This achievement reinforces our shared vision for the modern data stack. Celigo will continue to drive innovation for our customers with application and data integration needs.”

New Partnership with CData

Celigo’s new partnership with CData provides access to CData’s entire catalog of JDBC-based connectors. This partnership, announced today, enables connectivity to legacy applications such as SAP ECC and on-prem Active Directory, helping customers more easily integrate their on-prem and cloud infrastructures.

“Celigo’s partnership with CData further extends our capabilities, offering greater flexibility in managing evolving tech stacks,” said Graney. “This collaboration allows our customers to seamlessly connect legacy and modern applications, ensuring a more cohesive and efficient integration environment.”

Please consult the release notes for more details on these updates and other exciting news.

