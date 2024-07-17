SIXT USA Announces New Car Rental Branch at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services – announces the opening of its newest car rental branch today at William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston. Car rental reservations can be made now at SIXT.com or via the SIXT app.

Conveniently located at 7979 Airport Blvd, Houston, TX 77061, the main thoroughfare entering the airport, this new branch offers a premium fleet featuring a diverse selection of standard and luxury coupes, sedans, and SUVs. Customers can choose various vehicles to suit their needs, preferences, and budgets.

The opening solidifies SIXT’s presence in Texas where it now operates eight car rental branches in the state’s largest cities including Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: “We are excited to announce the opening of our second airport location in Houston at Hobby Airport, which served 14 million passengers in 2023. This new branch brings our total to four locations in this dynamic city. Houston, known for its rich history, iconic landmarks and foothold in the energy and tech business landscapes, is an important hub for business and leisure travelers alike. Our expansion in Houston reinforces our commitment to delivering premium mobility services in Texas.”

Mark McMullen, Manager, Ground Transportation, Houston Airports: “SIXT’s presence at William P. Hobby Airport will augment the 7-gate expansion of our West Terminal Concourse, serving our growing international passenger base. We have every reason to believe SIXT will continue its recognized customer service performance established at George Bush Intercontinental Airport since July 2020.”

The new Houston location joins a growing list of recent branch openings including Milwaukee International Airport, Kansas City International Airport, Tucson International Airport, Downtown Philadelphia, Houston Royal Sonesta, Chicago Marriott Naperville and Long Beach, Calif., among others. It also follows the recent expansion of ride-hailing and chauffer services offered in North America through SIXT ride as part of SIXT’s previously announced partnership with Blacklane.

In just a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 25 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 49 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

https://about.sixt.com