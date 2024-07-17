Shore Capital Partners Announces Founding of Innovate 32, Nashville-based Dental Services Organization

CHICAGO & NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce the founding of Innovate 32 (the “Company”) with the completion of a strategic partnership with Dr. Clint Newman (“Dr. Newman”). Innovate 32, headquartered in Nashville, TN, is a dental services organization that partners with growth-minded dentists and premier practices to deliver expertise in business development, finance, marketing, recruiting, benefits, and other practice administration while enhancing the ability to provide the highest quality patient care.

Bolstered by a world-class Board of Directors comprised of industry thought leaders and doctors, experienced multi-site healthcare operators, and direct-to-consumer marketing experts, Innovate and Shore continue to invest in people and processes to support the operations of their affiliated practices. The Company will actively pursue opportunities to partner with independent dental practices to build a network of top dentists that maintain a dentist-led culture and patient-first approach.

“ Shore and Innovate 32 are proud and excited to partner with Dr. Newman and his team members, who have built an impressive group of practices with an excellent reputation throughout the Nashville community,” said Charlie Shreve, Principal at Shore Capital and Innovate 32 Board Member. “ Shore’s extensive experience in provider-based, multi-site healthcare will allow us to identify markets and practices positioned for continued growth, partner with entrepreneurial-minded dentists like Dr. Newman, and uphold a patient-centric approach to each community we serve.”

Originally founded in 2001, the group of dental practices includes Clint Newman, DDS, Gulch Dental Studio, and Dental Haus Germantown. Each practice provides a full suite of general dentistry and cosmetic services to patients in the greater Nashville area. The practice group is led by Dr. Newman, who has over twenty years of clinical experience providing quality care to his patients and scaling dental practices to serve the unique needs of their respective communities. “ We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with Shore Capital given their proven track record in the provider-based healthcare landscape. Our partnership will enable us to invest further in our team and expand our service offerings, so we can grow faster while maintaining our innovative culture and quality experience for employees and patients. I am immensely proud of the growth we have achieved and appreciative of the trust our patients and partners have placed in us over the years and look forward to the next chapter with Shore and Innovate 32.” In connection with the partnership, Dr. Newman will join the Board of Innovate 32 and play a critical role in shaping the vision and executing against the growth strategy for the broader organization.

Innovate 32 is launching with a talented management team led by Chief Executive Officer, Josh Johnson, a distinguished executive with 20+ years of experience dedicated to operations, business development, and finance in provider-based, multi-site healthcare settings.

“ I am thrilled to partner with Shore, Dr. Newman, and our renowned Board of Directors to found Innovate 32,” Johnson said. “ Dr. Newman has built an impressive network of practices that truly puts patients first by providing exceptional care through a team of highly trained dentists and experienced clinical support and administrative staff. I look forward to working with Shore Capital, Dr. Newman, and his team to build on their successes to create a best-in-class dental services organization to partner with our practices.”

“ We believe the dental industry is well-positioned to grow and benefit from innovation while also improving the overall standard of care, and Dr. Newman’s practices boast a team and brands that patients trust in the Nashville area. We are excited to kick off our partnership with Dr. Newman and Josh, and we are eager to partner with dentists who share our values and vision for the dental industry,” added Chris Mioton, Partner at Shore Capital and Innovate 32 Board Member.

To learn more about partnerships with Innovate 32, please visit www.innovate32services.com, or contact Josh Johnson (jjohnson@innovate32services.com).

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $7 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About Innovate 32

Innovate 32 is a Nashville, TN-based dental services organization that supports a growing network of premier dental practices, delivering best-in-class patient experiences through unmatched partner support. Innovate 32 provides a firm foundation of essential management resources for its partners, empowering them to remain focused on what matters most – delivering the best patient care possible. Backed by Shore Capital, Innovate 32 is supported by a world-class Board of Directors, with deep experience in dentistry, operations, and private equity. For more information, please visit: https://innovate32services.com/