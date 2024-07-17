H.I.G. Realty Expands Investment in Living Sector in Central London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $64 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that its newly established Living Platform has partnered with HUB Residential on a first project near Old Street, London.

With the London residential market experiencing acute housing shortages and affordability issues, the emerging of the Living Sector offers residents a valid alternative to traditional living options. The properties offer greater flexibility, a more efficient use of space, and enhanced amenities throughout the buildings. These amenities include co-working spaces, gyms, and cinema rooms aimed at creating a strong sense of community.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented: “The London residential market continues to benefit from strong fundamentals and we believe the Living Sector will play a key role in centrally located neighbourhoods, such as Old Street. We believe there is an opportunity to grow this platform across a number of locations in London.”

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty, commented: “The transaction demonstrates our ability to identify secular trends and secure prime locations in the Living Sector. Sitting in the heart of London’s Technology & Innovation Belt, this seed asset provides an opportunity to establish an early presence, in partnership with high-quality partners such as HUB Residential, in a growing real estate sector.”

