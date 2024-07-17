SugarCRM Steps into the Ring, Sponsoring Undisputed Boxing World Champion Chantelle Cameron

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning intelligence-driven sales automation platform, today announced a multi-fight sponsorship agreement with two-weight world champion boxer, Chantelle Cameron.

The Northampton-born boxer has an extensive and varied career in combat sports, starting kickboxing at the age of ten. After running out of opponents to beat and titles to win, she turned her focus to boxing as an 18-year-old, where she won two national amateur titles and two European medals before turning professional in 2017.

As a professional fighter, Cameron has had a stellar career to date, becoming world champion in just her fifth fight, capturing the IBO lightweight belt, before moving up in weight and becoming the first English boxer to win an undisputed world championship in the four-belt era of the sport.

The first fight under the SugarCRM sponsorship will take place July 20 at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, as Cameron fights Elhem Mekhaled for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Super-Lightweight interim world championship.

Talking about the new partnership, Cameron said, “I am delighted that SugarCRM is on board and supporting the next chapter of my career. To have an enterprise software company involved in boxing is quite rare, and this partnership is more proof of my continued efforts to push boundaries both inside and outside the ring.”

“What Chantelle has achieved in her relatively short career has been simply amazing,” said James Frampton, Chief Revenue Officer at SugarCRM. “She is a true pioneer of female boxing and a great role model for thousands of young girls worldwide. It has not always been easy for her, but she has chased her dreams with complete focus and dedication. These are values we hold dear at SugarCRM, and we are incredibly proud to be able to support her in the next phase of her journey.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM offers software solutions that help marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.