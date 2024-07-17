InvestCloud Delivers Differentiated Advisor Experience for Buckingham Strategic Wealth and Buckingham Strategic Partners

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvestCloud, a global provider of wealth and asset management solutions, announced a partnership with Buckingham Strategic Wealth and Buckingham Strategic Partners (“Buckingham”), SEC-registered investment firms, to transform their financial advisor experience. With InvestCloud’s Advisor Experience, Buckingham advisors will benefit from differentiated digital capabilities, including the seamless integration of multiple systems, that will drive dramatic increases in advisor productivity and elevate the experience they deliver for clients.

Supporting Buckingham in managing or administering more than $70 billion of collective assets (as of March 31, 2024), the Advisor Experience from InvestCloud takes the advisor out of the business of managing administrative operations and into the role of advising clients and engaging in greater value-add opportunities. With cloud-native, modular technology, InvestCloud brings together multiple and disparate systems and data sources, such as CRM and financial planning, in a single, integrated dashboard, enabling advisors to access all the information they need to efficiently respond to a client’s request, review and execute scenario-planning and prepare for client meetings. This means advisors will be able to spend more time interacting and collaborating seamlessly with their clients, and less time navigating through and toggling between various data sources and systems of record. The new Advisor Experience is highly configurable, which allows Buckingham to tailor a differentiated advisor experience that capitalizes on their unique advice philosophy.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to help Buckingham transform their advisor experience,” said Kapin Vora, President, Digital Wealth North America at InvestCloud. “Partnering with one of the largest RIAs in the country is a strong proof point of the integrated advisor experience we have architected to increase advisor efficiency, enable a seamless digital experience, and ultimately deliver greater value for our clients.”

Until now, servicing clients required advisors to log in to more than half a dozen applications to gather the various data points and information they need for a client. Multiply that by multiple clients and the amount of time advisors spend on these actions results in a significant drain on productivity. InvestCloud’s Advisor Experience provides Buckingham advisors with the flexibility and productivity they need to engage more efficiently and better serve their clients through advanced features such as proactive and reactive alerting, easy access to multiple data sources, including CRM, portfolio, and financial planning data, as well as effective data visualization and secure messaging via alerts and email—all accessible from a single, integrated dashboard for advisors.

“One of our top priorities is to enhance the digital experience we deliver for our advisors, and in particular, time-saving capabilities that will enable them to best serve their clients,” said Adam Birenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Buckingham Strategic Wealth and Buckingham Strategic Partners. “We’re excited about our partnership with InvestCloud. The early feedback is extremely positive, and we look forward to continued enhancements that will further enable high-quality and seamless advisor experiences.”

This is the first step in a multi-phase partnership with Buckingham. InvestCloud will deliver additional enhancements, including a new client experience that caters to multiple client personas, as well as a new prospect experience, scheduled over the next year.

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is the global software leader in digital transformation for the wealth management industry and the US leader for personalization and scale across advisory programs, including unified managed accounts (UMA) and separately managed accounts (SMA). InvestCloud supports over $6 trillion of assets with over 550 direct clients, including banks and wealth managers, private banks, and asset managers. InvestCloud’s scalable, modular technology platform provides best-in-class digital experiences throughout the complete wealth continuum.

Across both Digital Wealth and APL, InvestCloud helps wealth management professionals and companies expand their capabilities and deliver advanced services to their clients. The company offers digital client and advisor experiences and tools that enable the development of front-office wealth management solutions, and UMA/SMA portfolio management, trade execution, accounting, model management, and performance investment solutions for the wealth and asset management industry.

In 2024, InvestCloud was named a CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, a proof point of the company’s commitment to innovation and client success. Headquartered in the United States, InvestCloud has offices worldwide, including Canada, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Visit InvestCloud.com and follow on social media for more information.

About Buckingham

Buckingham is a growing nationwide organization of advisors, financial specialists and nationally recognized thought leaders committed to providing evidence-driven, comprehensive wealth management solutions while acting in the best interest of its clients at all times.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC (“BSW”) joined The Colony Group, LLC as of June 30, 2024 and continues to operate under the BSW name; it is an affiliate of Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC (“BSP”). BSP offers a comprehensive wealth management platform and suite of services to a nationwide community of independent financial advisors. Buckingham’s proprietary Design | Build | Protect® methodology, which is tailored to each client’s specific needs and goals, is the foundation for the organization’s distinct investment and financial planning strategies.

Prior to The Colony Group merger, and as of March 31, 2024, BSW managed $30.11 billion in regulatory assets under management or administration. BSP collectively manages or administers over $70 billion of collective assets. For more information, please visit BuckinghamWealthPartners.com.