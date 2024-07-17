Sia Partners Acquires Digital Agency Ready Set Rocket

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sia Partners, a leading international, independent next-gen management and AI consulting firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Ready Set Rocket (RSR). The move enables Sia Partners to enhance digital and creative strategy assignments across the entire sales funnel by scaling RSR’s capabilities and reaching critical mass on the East Coast. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009, Ready Set Rocket is a full-service digital agency integrating data, design, and media with conceptual and emotional storytelling. Through its multidisciplinary approach, RSR simplifies and addresses complex business challenges by blending strategic insights, deep industry knowledge, audience understanding and strong creative expertise. Known for consistently driving digital transformation on behalf of Fortune 100 brands, the agency’s people-first values and culture in the workplace have been recognized for awards such as Ad Age’s Small Agency of the Year and Crain’s New York’s Best Places to Work.

Led by Lauren Nutt Bello, CEO, and Kitty Tsang, partner and chief strategy officer, Ready Set Rocket’s team of 30 talented professionals is dedicated to transforming client businesses. The agency's unique approach has successfully driven innovation and growth across diverse industries, including retail and consumer goods, financial services, sports, entertainment, fashion, and real estate—including major players such as BlackRock, Condé Nast, Sweetgreen, Kenvue, and Michael Kors.

“Acquiring Ready Set Rocket consolidates SiaXperience's position in the U.S. and reaffirms our ambition to have a full-service creative agency,” says Raazi Imam, Managing Partner of SiaXperience. “This transaction will enable us to multiply synergies and grow our next-gen capabilities, combining strategy and management consulting with creativity and design, data science and AI, life science and cybersecurity.”

As part of the acquisition, Bello will become partner, and Tsang will become managing director at Sia Partners. The integration of RSR strengthens the firm’s positioning in the U.S., where it now counts over 600 employees—including 150 design and creativity specialists across 12 locations: Atlanta, the Bay Area, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Seattle.

“Becoming part of Sia Partners is an incredible opportunity that lets us integrate a global platform and expand our service offerings to better support our clients,” added Bello.

In line with Sia Partners’ continued growth in the U.S., the firm acquired New York-based Notion Consulting earlier this year. The move added 25 organizational experts, helping Sia Partners establish a top-notch, coast-to-coast business transformation business unit in the United States. Additionally, the firm strengthened its leadership and organizational capabilities and expanded into new clients and sectors.

Sia Partners now operates in 17 locations across North America, which aligns with its plan to expand to 20 locations and grow its U.S. headcount to over 2,000 consultants by 2027 and 5,000 globally. This is part of a larger strategic plan to reach a billion euros in revenue by 2026, of which 10% will come from AI-fueled projects, over $97M from its design and creativity business line and more than $48M from biopharma.

About Sia Partners

Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm. We offer a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. Counting 3,100 consultants in 20 countries, we expect to achieve around $500 million in turnover for the current fiscal year. With a global footprint and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, we optimize client projects worldwide. Through our Consulting for Good approach, we strive for next-level impact by developing innovative CSR solutions for our clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.

About Ready Set Rocket

Ready Set Rocket is an integrated agency driving maximum business impact. Founded in 2009, our growing team spans 12 states in the U.S. and specializes in blending creative, media, and data. We partner with brands across a range of verticals, including food & beverage, fashion, sports, finance, and the arts. Check us out at https://readysetrocket.com/ or follow us on IG and LinkedIn.