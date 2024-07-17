SnapLogic Announces Strategic Partnership with Syndigo to Accelerate Commerce Systems Impact

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced a strategic partnership with Syndigo, a leading SaaS commerce data management provider, to allow enterprises to more rapidly integrate best-in-class Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) and content syndication solutions across critical data and transactional systems. With this partnership, Syndigo’s industry-leading PIM and MDM solutions can be seamlessly connected to a broad spectrum of business applications, data stores, and line-of-business systems.

“At Syndigo, we’re focused on helping organizations unleash the potential of their data. Today’s partnership with SnapLogic accelerates our capabilities,” said Dominic Citino, SVP, Alliances at Syndigo. “With SnapLogic’s platform for generative integration, customers can realize value from their data more rapidly, by enabling smooth integration of Syndigo solutions with critical ERP and ecommerce platforms. Now customers can connect more data, more quickly, and develop data-driven business environments that give them a competitive edge.”

The partnership allows organizations to unlock more data value, more efficiently, driving strategic benefits across their value chains. Whether it’s by building a single source of data for product and customer information, developing data-centric offers for ecommerce, or accelerating transactional systems, customers can significantly lower their total cost of ownership (TCO) and accelerate time to value for a diverse array of industries including Retail, Financial Services, and Manufacturing.

Key benefits of the partnership Include:

Enhanced Integration: Syndigo customers can now quickly and effortlessly integrate Syndigo’s MDM and PIM solutions with essential enterprise applications such as ERP, ecommerce platforms, strategic data warehouses, and other mission-critical transactional systems.

Optimized Supply Chains: By putting their data to work, enterprises can streamline and optimize their supply chains, ensuring better coordination and efficiency across operations.

Richer Personalization: The partnership enables businesses to deliver richer personalization and drive higher conversion rates at the digital shelf, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Increased Efficiency for Marketers and Merchandisers: Marketers and merchandisers can leverage the integrated solutions to become more efficient and effective in their roles, benefiting from enhanced data accessibility and usability.

“We are thrilled to partner with Syndigo and bring our generative integration platform to their customers,” said Bo Luongo, Global VP OEM/Embedded at SnapLogic. “As customers’ integration needs grow more complex, many are looking for out of the box solutions as they modernize their technology stack. This partnership can not only reduce the total cost of ownership but also enables Syndigo's customers to unlock the full potential of their data, driving greater efficiency, richer personalization, and optimized supply chains. Together, we are enabling businesses to achieve quicker time to value and drive transformative outcomes.”

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the leading provider of MDM, PIM, and PXM, delivering data mastery and exceptional customer experiences across departments, organizations, and commerce platforms. With the largest integrated network for content distribution, Syndigo is the end-to-end solution on the journey to data confidence and success. Whether an enterprise needs to achieve a “single source of data truth” inside the organization or distribute it to an external network in pursuit of faster, more efficient commerce, Syndigo makes it happen.

Syndigo serves more than 14,000 leading enterprises worldwide across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare. For more information, visit syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.