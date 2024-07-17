Transflo partners with Predictive Coach to provide groundbreaking driver safety technology to its customers

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transflo, an innovator and preeminent name in transportation technology, is thrilled to announce a formal strategic partnership with Predictive Coach. The alliance allows Transflo to offer telematics-based coaching, driven by real data, to its trusted customers.

Predictive Coach provides game-changing behavior-based driver training to coach drivers and automate safety programs with the use of a fleet’s existing telematics data. Unlike many comparable driver education programs, Predictive Coach automatically assigns driver training based on the tendencies captured by GPS and video telematics.

Predictive Coach provides concise, interactive micro-training lessons that are accessible on any device, significantly reducing the training workload for management. The company effectively addresses three major pain points often faced by fleets of all sizes:

Tailored Coaching: Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all approaches, Predictive Coach customizes training based on individual driver behavior and existing data.

Efficiency: Courses are designed for swift completion, easy assignment, and streamlined documentation, saving valuable time and resources.

Measurable Impact: Predictive Coach ensures clear and demonstrable ROI and results from driver safety programs, giving fleets the insights they need to drive continuous improvement.

"As Predictive Coach continues to innovate and refine its proprietary technology, we have sought a partner to elevate our business to unprecedented heights," said Jerome Toliver, CEO of Predictive Coach. "Transflo's unwavering dedication to enhancing customer value has shown that they are the ideal collaborator to help us achieve our ambitious objectives."

“Transflo is thrilled that its customers will now have the ability to take advantage of Predictive Coach’s trailblazing driver coaching for significant fleet safety improvements and cost savings,” said Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo.

About Transflo

Transflo is the trusted industry leader in mobile, telematics, and business process automation solutions for the transportation industry in North America. Transflo’s customer-focused mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills and 3.2 million downloads of the Mobile+ app.

About Predictive Coach

Predictive Coach is a company that conducts automated driver safety programs for fleets of all sizes. By utilizing existing telematics data, including video telematics, Predictive Coach assigns driver training programs to ensure safety efforts are being directed in the areas to benefit fleets the most. In a third-party study conducted by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, Predictive Coach programs were found to reduce risky driving behaviors by 73%.