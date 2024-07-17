Mouser Electronics Unlocks Game-Changing Human-Machine Interfaces in Latest Content Series

Enter the world of HMI and Human Factors, where engineers and researchers delve into the psychological, physiological, and ergonomic aspects of designing interfaces for human-machine interaction to optimize user experience and system performance. (Photo: Business Wire)

This installment of the EIT technical content series highlights how human machine interfaces (HMI) transform how we interact with technology.

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today released the latest installment of its Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, exploring the unique attributes of human-machine interfaces (HMI) for everyday devices and industrial applications. With the evolution of HMI, engineers are blending intuitive, user-centric designs with cutting-edge technologies to introduce a host of novel capabilities. In this series, Mouser takes a deeper look at the future technological and societal impact of HMIs across our devices, cars, houses, and each other.

Engineers are leveraging the principles of natural human behaviors, capabilities, and cognitive processing to design interfaces that anticipate user needs and preferences. This EIT series delves into HMI immersive integration, advanced accessibility features, and support of automotive designs in meeting global expectations. In the new episodes of The Tech Between Us podcast, host Raymond Yin, Mouser Director of Technical Content, sits down with Senior Research Director for Emergo UL, Allison Strochlic, to dive into defining human factors, strategies for user-centered design and design variations across industries. HMI design expert Nicole Johnson, a longtime design leader at Rivian, is also featured. Johnson examines the evolution of HMIs and how Industry 4.0 and IoT integration influence design considerations.

"The explosion of machine learning and artificial intelligence has transformed HMIs, making them more personalized and intuitive," said Yin. "Voice and gesture control eliminates the need for traditional buttons and dials, making complex technologies more widely accessible to people of all ages and abilities."

This installment provides additional resources for design engineers, including technical articles, an infographic, a video, and more, spotlighting immersive technology that is enhanced with HMI. The gaming, entertainment, and automotive industries can build a seamless relationship between humans and machines, for example, by developing customizable interface capabilities.

