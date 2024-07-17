1stAveMachine and Director Emil Nava Join Forces to Launch Ammolite Machine; a New Platform Focused on Music & Culture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award winning international production company 1stAveMachine signs highly esteemed director and founder of Ammolite Studios, Emil Nava, to lead their music division for global commercials and music content. With this signing comes Ammolite Machine, a music and culture venture between 1stAveMachine and Nava.

The new partnership addresses the significant change in music visuals, while bringing years of expertise to the evolving landscape. Ammolite Machine offers a 360 degree creative offering, which supports music artists and brands to connect with culture, technology and creative storytelling.

"I’m so excited about working with 1stAveMachine because they have such a unique approach and output within the industry. Really pushing on new styles of creating, being open to all the new and different assets we need to create, and thinking differently about collaboration between directors. Not to age myself, but I have been doing this a long time and am blessed to have achieved a lot of amazing things, and I’m always looking to grow and experience new creations. I feel with 1stAveMachine and their new approach to storytelling, technology and collaboration - this was the perfect fit,” said Emil Nava, Director of Ammolite Machine. “I’m also very excited because we have a concept of a new company that really looks at this new landscape of music visuals, confronts the evolution and creates special solves and opportunities for artists to express themselves visually."

“Emil's extensive portfolio and expertise within the music industry is certainly impressive, but it is his unique and innovative approach to the changing landscape of the music industry that makes him the perfect addition to the already multidisciplinary 1stAveMachine roster,” said Sam Penfield, Partner of 1stAveMachine. “Ammolite Machine is a space where we will tackle this changing landscape; bringing innovative and tech forward ideas that will amplify artists’ voices and bring their stories to life.”

Nava is one of the world’s most prolific music video directors and has been instrumental in forming long-lasting creative relationships with artists and brands, taking them to international acclaim. His diverse and influential body of work as a director and creative director has gained over 25 billion views on YouTube, and he has won multiple awards including five VMAs. His collaboration with Calvin Harris and Rihanna on "This Is What You Came For" accumulated over two billion views on YouTube.

Nava has worked with industry giants such as Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, JLo, Pharrell Williams, Selena Gomez, Eminem and many more, as well as global brands like McDonald’s, Mercedes and GAP. Recognized for his keen understanding of the zeitgeist, youth culture, fashion, and pop sensibility, Nava’s unique voice and creative vision has created culture shifting work and some of the most notable music videos by the world’s biggest artists.

Emil is also an advocate for open discussions about mental health in the creative industries, sharing his own experiences with mental illness, addiction and recovery on social media and through his 2023 Manchester Film Festival award-winning feature, SNORKELING. Now, Emil is harnessing his skill as an award-winning director and his passion for nature, wellness and connection to create powerful, meaningful music and mental-health content.

About Ammolite Machine:

Ammolite Machine is a music-focused initiative led by Director Emil Nava. Bringing together Emil’s creative studio Ammolite Studios and 1stAveMachine’s power and expertise, this new platform is dedicated to creating impactful music and cultural projects. At its core, Ammolite Machine champions mental health through creative expression, ensuring their work promotes well-being and connection. To learn more, visit www.ammolitemachine.com or email hello@ammolitemachine.com.

About 1stAveMachine:

1stAveMachine is a global mixed-media production company that partners with ad agencies and major brands to create visual, digital, and experiential content, all with a unified vision: to tell stories to share. To learn more, visit https://www.1stavemachine.com/.