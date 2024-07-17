nference Establishes AI Initiative with Takeda to Advance Precision Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nference today announced a strategic research alliance with Takeda aimed at harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize patient care in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a chronic gastrointestinal disorder affecting millions globally.

The collaboration, known as Project SUCCINCT (Systematic UC & Crohn’s INformatics Clinical Toolkit), will utilize nference’s advanced machine learning models to analyze de-identified electronic health records. By harnessing AI to identify patients who could benefit from advanced medical interventions, the initiative aims to personalize treatment options and improve care for those living with IBD.

“Takeda is at the forefront of gastroenterology, especially in the area of IBD, and we are honored to collaborate with them on this critical research,” said Maulik Nanavaty, President of Ventures at nference & CEO at Anumana. “Project SUCCINCT seeks to fill a void by more effectively managing treatment of patients early in their IBD journey, which persists as an area of significant unmet medical need due to its intricate and diverse nature. This initiative will leverage our state-of-the-art, AI-enabled platform to unlock previously undiscovered insights and information that will help facilitate more precise and targeted interventions with the disease.”

“AI-driven innovation represents a promising new frontier in medicine. We’re pleased to join forces with nference on this vital research endeavor seeking to improve the diagnostic and treatment journey for patients around the world living with IBD,” said Vijay Yajnik, MD, PhD, Vice President, Head of U.S. Medical in Gastroenterology at Takeda, a biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan with a global hub in Cambridge, Mass. “By harnessing AI, we can push beyond the boundaries of what is possible today to empower healthcare providers with information to help tailor treatment selection for patients, precisely when needed.”

nference's federated AI platform, nSights, introduced in 2021, provides researchers with access to insights from a curated, de-identified dataset spanning all therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, cardiology, oncology, metabolic diseases, immunology, and infectious diseases.

About nference

nference is unlocking the potential of healthcare data with AI, delivering real-world evidence, insights, and solutions informed by the most comprehensive multimodal data across all therapeutic areas. Our extensive de-identified, longitudinal data includes decades of clinical notes along with rich patient histories, vitals, lab tests, radiology images, digital pathology, genomics, and electrophysiology waveforms. Our federated data platform, comprised of premier healthcare organizations, including Mayo Clinic, Duke Health, Banner Health, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Emory Healthcare, enables advanced research and custom AI model development. With unprecedented access to data from over 40 million patient journeys, our partners can accelerate target discovery, optimize clinical trial design, and enhance lifecycle management. Follow nference on LinkedIn. Visit us at www.nference.com.