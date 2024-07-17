25-Provider Pediatric Practice Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and Sunoh.ai

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR and AI-driven EHR, announced that Missouri-based Priority Care Pediatrics selected eClinicalWorks EHR and healow® for its enhanced, comprehensive, unified solutions. Through the eClinicalWorks integration with Sunoh.ai, the AI-powered medical scribe is seamlessly accessible to Priority Care Pediatrics' providers.

Priority Care Pediatrics serves over 30,000 patients at four locations, providing compassionate and evidence-based care. The practice has grown from two to 25 providers, offering comprehensive medical services from general pediatric care to specialized mental and behavioral health services. Priority Care Pediatrics serves as the first Affordable Care Act Pediatric Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) in Missouri, providing invaluable care to Medicaid patients in the state.

By leveraging the eClinicalWorks fully integrated intelligent EHR and AI functionalities like Automated Playlists, Priority Care Pediatrics has access to a robust system to manage all practices under one solution. This helps streamline operations and improve practice efficiency, patient engagement, and overall health outcomes. The practice is excited to implement Sunoh.ai, an AI-powered ambient listening solution to streamline clinical documentation and improve provider satisfaction, enhancing focus on patient care.

"We are thrilled to partner with eClinicalWorks to streamline our processes and provide our patients with the best possible care,” said Lara Wojtowicz, practice administrator, Priority Care Pediatrics. “With the features and capabilities offered by eClinicalWorks, like mobile check-in, simplified online scheduling, bidirectional immunization interfaces, and patient engagement options, we can improve our efficiency, engage our patients, and focus on what matters most - providing comprehensive pediatric care to our community. We plan to integrate advanced AI capabilities, like the AI-powered medical scribe Sunoh.ai, across all locations, further optimizing operations and improving the healthcare outcomes of our patients."

Girish Kumar Navani, the chief executive officer and co-founder of eClinicalWorks noted, “eClinicalWorks is a one-stop healthcare IT solution that offers a cloud-based EHR system designed for value-based care, all supported by the power of AI. Through our innovative customizable solutions for every healthcare setting, Priority Care Pediatrics can elevate their existing operations and care model for future growth.”

Sunoh.ai significantly accelerates the documentation process while enhancing patient engagement and clinical efficiency. It also captures labs, orders, imaging results, procedures, prescribed medications, and upcoming appointments. Over 40,000 providers nationwide trust Sunoh.ai as their medical AI scribe.

"Sunoh.ai saves healthcare providers up to two hours daily on clinical documentation," said Rakhee Langer, vice president of Sunoh.ai. “The advanced AI technology is revolutionizing patient visits with its ability to transcribe natural conversations between providers and patients into real-time clinical documentation. It is converting office consultations into an intuitive and immersive experience. We're thrilled to be at the forefront of this healthcare transformation."

About Priority Care Pediatrics

Priority Care Pediatrics is a premier pediatric practice in Kansas City, Missouri, providing comprehensive medical care to children and adolescents. Founded in 2003 by two physicians, the practice has since grown to 25 providers and 4 office locations, serving a diverse community of over 30,000 patients. Priority Care Pediatrics provides high-quality care to every patient, regardless of their background or circumstances. The practice is committed to innovation and has been recognized for its leadership in pediatric care, being the first Affordable Care Act Pediatric Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) in Missouri. For more information, visit our website.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.