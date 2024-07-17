Oldham Global and Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation: Strategic Partnership Transforms Data to Improve Healthcare Outcomes

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oldham Global, a premier consulting and advisory company, and Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, reaffirm their joint commitment to improve healthcare outcomes for underserved populations. By harnessing the power of data and applying management expertise with global financial and health organizations, this strategic partnership supports a mission to address unmet healthcare needs worldwide.

Established in 2017 by lifelong entrepreneur, Bill Oldham, Oldham Global focuses on supporting entrepreneurial businesses in health, specialty pharma, fintech and technology services. As an international enterprise, the goal is to deliver exceptional value to clients and establish long-term partnerships based on trust, integrity and performance. In addition to TLI, the Oldham Global portfolio includes notable companies such as K3 Clouds, Integrated Finance Group and Wall Street Finance.

“At Oldham Global, we believe in the transformative power of data to optimize health outcomes,” says Bill Oldham, president and CEO, Oldham Global and founder, TLI. “This dynamic, collaborative model exemplifies the role of a private sector initiative to support a non-profit organization such as TLI and drive meaningful change. By combining resources, expertise and a shared vision, both organizations are poised to make significant strides in achieving healthcare improvements for marginalized communities.”

Through this ongoing relationship, Oldham Global executives lead a variety of projects that focus on data-driven care, aligning with TLI to advance the shared pursuit of better data that leads to better care.

TLI initiatives are funded through its own fundraising efforts and contracts, maintaining independence from corporate funds unless explicitly announced through sponsorship or grants.

“Oldham Global regularly donates employee time to build the non-profit projects nested within TLI,” says Shawn Murphy, chief operating officer, Oldham Global and vice president, TLI. “Through this perpetual in-kind donation of employee effort, TLI explores healthcare initiatives without private corporate bias.”

This partnership enables TLI to advance its current key initiatives in autism, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and limb loss, with additional projects underway, TLI drives systemic changes, develops strategic partnerships that address critical health issues and promotes equitable access to care.

About Oldham Global

Oldham Global is a consulting and advisory company focused on supporting entrepreneurial businesses in health, specialty pharma, fintech, and technology services. We are technologists, analysts and engineers, translating ideas into actions. Our goal is to deliver great value to our clients and create long-term partnerships built upon trust, integrity and performance. Visit www.oldhamglobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.