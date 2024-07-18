Port of Seattle Invites Women, Minority, and Small Business Owners to Apply for 2024 Business Accelerator Program

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Port of Seattle is proud to announce the 2024 Business Accelerator Program is now open for applications. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply. In partnership with Business Impact NW, the Port encourages women- and minority-owned small businesses to participate in the 13-week program. The Business Accelerator Program supports entrepreneurs in key Port industries like construction, architecture, and engineering, helping them to scale their businesses and achieve long-term sustainability.

The 2024 Business Accelerator Program offers participants access to a robust network of resources, funding, and commercialization expertise. Each participant receives personalized guidance tailored to their goals and benefits from training sessions led by industry leaders and experienced mentors. Additionally, the program fosters community partnerships among like-minded entrepreneurs.

“With a capital improvement program worth $5.6 billion over the next five years, it is crucial that small and minority-and-woman owned businesses are poised for these upcoming opportunities. The Accelerator program provides historically underutilized businesses with the resources and tools they need to scale up and grow in order to take full advantage of the robust contracting opportunities available at the Port.” – Mian Rice, Director of Diversity in Contracting.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Port of Seattle to host the Port of Seattle Business Accelerator Program this year. This program is instrumental in empowering women and minority-owned businesses, providing them with essential skills and opportunities to grow,” states Domonique Juleon, the Chief Program Officer at Business Impact NW. This program, now in its fourth year, helps provide equitable opportunities for small business owners from economically disadvantaged and historically underserved communities.

The Port of Seattle Business Accelerator Program will be accepting applications starting July 12, 2024 and will close on August 12, 2024. Interested entrepreneurs and start-ups are encouraged to visit the program's official website at https://businessimpactnw.org/port-of-seattle-accelerator for more information and to submit their applications.

ABOUT BUSINESS IMPACT NW

Business Impact NW is a Nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to serving BIPOC, women, Veteran, immigrant, refugee, LGBTQ+, and low-income entrepreneurs in the Pacific Northwest through financial services, free business coaching, and trainings. To learn more about our services, visit www.businessimpactnw.org or follow us @businessimpactnw on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.