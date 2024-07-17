Wallbox Expands Commercial Offering in North America Through ChargeLab Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and ChargeLab, a pioneering EV charging software provider, announce a strategic partnership to streamline commercial EV charger deployments across North America. This collaboration integrates cutting-edge hardware and smart software to offer distributors a bundled solution.

Under the terms of this partnership, Wallbox’s Pulsar Pro Level 2 charger and Supernova 180 DC fast chargers sold as part of this bundled offering will come pre-configured to utilize ChargeLab software through OCPP. This integration unlocks a plethora of smart charging features, including power management (load balancing), pricing functionality for charger monetization, and access control. The combined solution is an ideal choice for charging deployments in workplaces, multi-family dwellings, and public charging networks.

"Following the successful launch of our Supernova 180 in North America, we are excited to announce our partnership with ChargeLab which will allow us to offer customers in a number of key locations across North America, a holistic commercial solution.” said Fred Turner, Senior Director at Wallbox North America. “The integration of ChargeLab’s advanced software with our state of the art chargers will simplify and enhance the overall experience for distributors, Charge Point Operators and end users, ultimately helping to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.”

"The partnership between Wallbox and ChargeLab marks a significant milestone in the evolution of EV chargers as a product line for electrical distributors," remarked Zak Lefevre, CEO of ChargeLab. "By integrating our smart software capabilities with Wallbox's top-of-the-line hardware, we are empowering the market with a holistic solution that not only meets current needs but also paves the way for future scale.”

Supernova 180: Supernova’s award-winning and compact design, ensures reliability and efficiency for all stakeholders. With 180 kW power, Supernova 180 can add a 100 miles of range in under ten minutes, or power two EVs simultaneously at 90 kW each. To date Wallbox has installed over 2,000 Supernova’s worldwide.

Pulsar Pro: Pulsar Pro is the latest addition to Wallbox’s Pulsar family, the company’s globally best selling product line. Designed for commercial installations and shared spaces, the Pulsar Pro includes RFID, is ISO 15118 plug and charge ready, and offers higher processing speeds for better performance.

ChargeLab CSMS: The future of EV charger management, built by EV drivers for EV drivers. ChargeLab CSMS is an OCPP-compliant, cloud-based service for connecting and managing EV chargers. It includes streamlined web apps for EV drivers, a powerful dashboard for site hosts, compliance with North American regulations, plus back-office services like 24/7 support, API access, and more.

The bundle offering will include exclusive access to specially priced software that can be bundled with all units from the Wallbox range.

About Wallbox:

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing how the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world.

Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company’s headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com.

About ChargeLab:

ChargeLab builds a hardware-agnostic software platform for managing electric vehicle chargers. Their mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab’s customers include fleets, building owners, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab’s charging station management system (CSMS) and open APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers more efficiently.

Founded in 2016, ChargeLab has offices across North America. For more information, visit www.chargelab.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

