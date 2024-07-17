Manifest Maker Work Instruction Creation App with AI Now Available on Apple Vision Pro and iPhone

Taqtile launches its latest version of the Manifest Maker app to create spatially anchored work instructions for use by deskless personnel in industrial and defense organizations. Available for free, Manifest Maker delivers powerful new capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) to dramatically reduce the effort required to dynamically create step-by-step videos on complex procedures. The new version of Manifest Maker now supports iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

Taqtile launches its latest version of the Manifest Maker app to create spatially anchored work instructions for use by deskless personnel in industrial and defense organizations. Available for free, Manifest Maker delivers powerful new capabilities, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) to dramatically reduce the effort required to dynamically create step-by-step videos on complex procedures. The new version of Manifest Maker now supports iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taqtile, Inc. has created an exceptionally efficient – and absolutely free – tool for creating spatially anchored work instructions for use by deskless personnel in industrial and defense organizations – Manifest® Maker. Powerful new capabilities have been incorporated into Maker, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) to dramatically reduce the effort required to dynamically create step-by-step videos on complex procedures. The new version of Maker is available now and supports iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

Manifest Maker enables organizations to capture expert operators doing jobs, procedures, and workflows correctly, then document and share these procedures throughout the organization. Intuitive Manifest Maker tools make creating custom work instructions easier than ever before, without the need for specialized skills or equipment. Completed work instructions, enhanced with AR and spatially anchored content, can be exported to the Manifest platform with a single tap and made available to deskless workers anywhere, anytime.

Expanded Hardware Support

Industrial users now have more hardware options for using Manifest Maker, so they can now leverage the power of Apple Vision Pro, the utility of iPad, and the ubiquity of iPhone. Apple Vision Pro users can spatially anchor content and valuable information for each step, providing helpful context for workers. Manifest Maker 2.0 runs natively on Apple Vision Pro, iPad and iPhone, for optimized performance.

AI Capabilities Streamline Procedure Creation

By leveraging AI, Manifest Maker automatically creates linear, procedural steps out of captured video footage. The addition of AI enables efficient creation of documented procedures, including detailed work instructions that deskless workers can easily follow when conducting maintenance, making repairs, or performing inspections.

Effortlessly Create 3D Models

3D models are valuable tools for training and supporting employees, familiarizing them with complex equipment, and helping them follow repair and maintenance procedures. With Maker, making these highly useful models takes less time to create and requires no specialized skills. Anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Vision Pro can easily capture industrial objects, and turn them into 3D models for use in Manifest Maker and shared across the Manifest platform.

When designing highly engaging, easy-to-follow visual procedures, Manifest Maker users can drag-and-drop 2D or 3D images into the app from a Scratch Pad. Images and videos stored on shared drives can be accessed from Manifest Maker, then imported for use in work instructions. Furthermore, features like auto-transcribed text and dictated guidance are also built into the tool.

“Supporting Apple Vision Pro and its game-changing spatial computing capabilities is going to make it easier to create superior work instructions that will make deskless employees more effective and more efficient,” explains John Tomizuka, Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, Taqtile. “With the addition of AI and other technical enhancements, the new version of Manifest Maker is more powerful, simpler to use, and a more valuable option for industrial users.”

Capturing knowledge is critical for maintaining institutional knowledge as valuable employees retire or leave an organization. Manifest Maker can also digitize antiquated paper-based work instructions, and transform existing procedures into dynamic, spatial aids to more effectively instruct deskless workers. With the Manifest platform, deskless workers can access Manifest Maker step-by-step work instructions, digital manuals and guidance, animated 3D models and digital twins, detailed holograms, and other invaluable company-centric knowledge, increasing maintenance and operational efficiencies, and improving overall safety.

Downloads and Demonstrations

Download Manifest Maker here: App Store

Sign up for a demo of the Manifest AR-enabled platform here: DEMO

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including spatial computing, augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.