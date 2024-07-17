College Adds Knightscope Blue Light Towers for Student Safety

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces a new contract from a college in Nevada for 8 of its K1 Blue Light Towers. Each of the devices will be powered by integrated solar panels enabling completely wireless operation, with mass notification speakers and faceplate cameras. To maximize the performance and capabilities of the system, the client also subscribed to a full-service maintenance plan and the Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) software that will monitor the status and activity of the Towers across the campus.

College campus safety is a top priority that ensures a secure and enjoyable environment for students, faculty and visitors. Emergency communications play a vital role in that mission by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS. Those on campus are encouraged to use the new Blue Light Tower without hesitation in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities, or for accidents.

The familiar blue illuminated towers are a very reassuring sight when emergency services are needed. They work day and night in all weather and even when communications are most congested. Blue light emergency phone systems also always report one’s precise location reliably, ensuring the expedited arrival of the appropriate type of help.

KEMS sends out immediate text/email notifications whenever a help button is pressed for an added measure of safety. The cloud-based application also provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the client to maximize system operation and usability.

GET EXPERT HELP

To learn more about portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW TO LAND AT VA HEALTHCARE SUMMIT

Knightscope’s Robot Roadshow will be landing in Arlington, VA, on July 23-24, 2024, at the 18th Annual Veterans Affairs Healthcare Summit. The Roadshow will be open outside the entrance of the Crystal Gateway Marriott during event exhibit hours.

The Summit is an industry-wide staple for those supporting the VA’s mission set including partners across the military, government, private and non-profit healthcare sector, academia and consultant communities. The event provides those leaders across the VA Healthcare ecosystem the chance to learn, share, and connect with our nation’s veterans to improve health outcomes, care access, and delivery.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event, allowing potential clients and the general public to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” where attendees may experience the self-driving, electric technologies that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow at the Tesla Takeover here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone (registration for the Healthcare Summit is not required). Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.