Historic Luxury Retailer Synonymous with Innovation & Excellence Selects Jesta I.S.’s ERP & Store Inventory Management Software

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S., a pioneer in the development of end-to-end enterprise ERP suites for omnichannel retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, announced today that a luxury retailer committed to fashion, beauty and lifestyle has selected the company’s foundational cloud Merchandising ERP, Store Inventory Management and Analytics technology to support its expansion into North America.

The luxury retailer was founded more than a century ago. It has a long history of firsts and has been instrumental in driving the evolution of luxury retail, including the concept of experiential shopping for luxury shoppers. The retailer is a landmark shopping destination for high-end consumers. The customer service is exceptional.

Arvind Gupta, President at Jesta I.S., said. “Luxury retail is seeing success by offering immersive shopping experiences across all channels and unifying retail and supply chain operations with innovative and agile technology.”

“The Jesta I.S. team is thrilled to be a part of such a significant and exciting venture. Jesta’s cloud Merchandising ERP will empower our new partner to make strategic, customer-centric, data-driven decisions that will fuel engagement initiatives and strengthen the experiential retail environment to delight cross-channel shoppers and drive long-term agility and success.”

Jesta’s Merchandising ERP is the foundation of the Vision Retail Management Suite and consists of Demand Planning and Forecasting, Vendor and Item Management, Purchase Order Management, Allocation and Replenishment, Price Management, Financials, Sales Audit and Analytics. The ERP leverages Master Data, ensuring a single source of the truth to instantly unify enterprise data and cross-departmental teams for improved collaboration and performance.

Jesta’s Store Inventory Management mobile application facilitates the management of inbound and outbound store merchandise, and on-floor and stockroom inventory. Real-time visibility ensures true and seamless Endless Aisle customer engagement. Barcode scanning and real-time tracking help ensure efficiency and accuracy, which are critical to guided-selling capabilities, replenishment, in-store order fulfillment and overall customer experience.

Jesta’s Analytics solution is powered by an AI data cloud running on Snowflake. It features predictive and prescriptive analysis, visual dashboards and an alerts and notifications engine, which allows for quick action when necessary. The solution enables the automated execution of workflows seamlessly within the cloud ERP.

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end enterprise ERP suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Vision Retail Management Suite bridges gaps and ignites collaboration between head office, warehouse, store and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Vision Supply Chain Management Suite for wholesalers and brand manufacturers optimizes product journeys from concept to consumer. Leveraging a Master Data foundation, both suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders, and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Genesco, JD, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis and Puma. Learn more at jestais.com.