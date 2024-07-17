New Series 'Culture Capital' Highlights Diverse Entrepreneurs on Black Experience on Xfinity

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and Comcast RISE announced the premiere of Culture Capital, a three-part docuseries showcasing nine game-changing and diverse entrepreneurs who are laying the foundation for future founders, available now on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity channel, Peacock, and Xumo Play. Launched in 2021, Black Experience on Xfinity features the ultimate in Black storytelling from Black programming partners and film studios and has released a variety of original documentaries, like Culture Capital, showcasing diverse talent and content creators.

Hosted by Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition Prize, a nonprofit led by Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams, the Culture Capital docuseries features founders of color, illuminating their journey in creating competitive businesses in today's market. This series not only highlights the unique challenges and achievements of these entrepreneurs but also provides viewers with an in-depth understanding of the entrepreneurial journey – celebrating the innovative spirit that transforms visions into lasting legacies.

“It is a privilege to showcase the inspiring stories of the founders in the docuseries Culture Capital on Black Experience on Xfinity,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast. "We hope that this series demonstrates the power of an idea and the passion and drive it takes to bring it to life. By shining a light on these authentic journeys, we hope to empower viewers to chase their own dreams.”

Featuring conversations with an array of business owners, the docuseries represents founders at all stages of the journey. Participants include:

Felecia Hatcher , series host and CEO of Black Ambition Prize, a nonprofit led by Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams, working to close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship. (Miami, FL)

, series host and CEO of Black Ambition Prize, a nonprofit led by Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams, working to close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship. (Miami, FL) Melinda Archuleta , Owner of Bar Carlo, a full-service Mexican American restaurant. (Portland, OR)

, Owner of Bar Carlo, a full-service Mexican American restaurant. (Portland, OR) Cody Coleman , Co-founder and CEO of Coactive AI, a generative AI company that supercharges businesses by enriching, searching, and analyzing images and videos at scale. (San Jose, CA)

, Co-founder and CEO of Coactive AI, a generative AI company that supercharges businesses by enriching, searching, and analyzing images and videos at scale. (San Jose, CA) Bertony Faustin , Owner of Abbey Creek Vineyard, a vineyard that perfectly blends wine and hip-hop. (Portland, OR)

, Owner of Abbey Creek Vineyard, a vineyard that perfectly blends wine and hip-hop. (Portland, OR) Grace Hsia , Founder of Warmilu, a material science warming company. (Detroit, MI)

, Founder of Warmilu, a material science warming company. (Detroit, MI) Chekesha Kidd , Founder of Kinumi, a dedicated concierge service and community for active older adults and the people who love and care for them. (Washington, DC)

, Founder of Kinumi, a dedicated concierge service and community for active older adults and the people who love and care for them. (Washington, DC) Latoya Peterson , Co-Founder & Chief Experience Officer of Glow Up Games, a gaming company that builds playful technology centering around Black and brown joy. (Washington, DC)

, Co-Founder & Chief Experience Officer of Glow Up Games, a gaming company that builds playful technology centering around Black and brown joy. (Washington, DC) Will Toms , Co-Founder & CCO of REC, a members-only club of the world’s most ambitious creators. (Philadelphia, PA)

, Co-Founder & CCO of REC, a members-only club of the world’s most ambitious creators. (Philadelphia, PA) Ashley Williams , Founder of RIZZARR, the martech platform for the next generation of creators. (Detroit, MI)

, Founder of RIZZARR, the martech platform for the next generation of creators. (Detroit, MI) David Wong, Co-founder of FRIEDA, a cafe and curated intergenerational community space based in Philadelphia. (Philadelphia, PA)

"This collaboration with Comcast NBCUniversal has been extremely valuable. By creating Culture Capital, we have crafted a platform that elevates the voices of entrepreneurs of color to a national stage, showcasing the rich diversity and boundless potential within our communities,” said Hatcher. “A series of this scale reflects Comcast’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, representing the type of opportunities which are essential for creating a truly equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem."

Culture Capital was created and produced by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and Comcast RISE.

Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs connects strategically relevant startups from around the world with Comcast to explore partnerships that impact the ways we work and the products and experiences we deliver to our customers and employees. By leveraging the startup ecosystem, LIFT Labs identifies emerging technologies and key insights through collaborations with founders and Comcast’s businesses.

Comcast RISE supports the growth of small businesses committed to uplifting their local communities. The program is built to help entrepreneurs and their communities thrive with a focus on economic growth. Comcast RISE was created in 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19 recover and thrive. To date, 13,500 small businesses were awarded with over $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants. In August, Comcast RISE will award 500 additional recipients in five cities with a grant package that includes business consultation services, educational resources, monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover.

Black Experience on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news and more. Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity features original and high-quality content from Comcast NBCUniversal and other major studios, in addition to content from many of Xfinity’s existing network partners, at no additional cost to Xfinity customers.

Xfinity customers can access the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply say “Black Experience” into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling. Non-Xfinity customers will be able to view Culture Capital on Peacock and Xumo Play, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter.

